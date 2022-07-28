"This guy's f***ing cheating, man!": Nickmercs is left shocked after a player kills him improbably

Nicholas "Nickmercs" shared a rageful moment on his stream on July 27 after suspecting that an enemy was using wall hacks in Call of Duty: Warzone. In his latest stream on Twitch, the 31-year-old content creator was seen partnering up with fellow streamers Faze Swagg, TimTheTatman, and FaZe Booya.

While trying to flank, he stealthily hid in a bush to heal before getting shot and killed by an opponent. He promptly suspected the player of cheating and exclaimed:

"This guy's f***ing cheating, man!"

Nickmercs calls out opponent for questionable gameplay during Warzone stream

The former 100 Thieves member went on a fiery rant after doubting an opponent for killing him in an improbable manner. With almost 80 people still left in the lobby, shots were coming in from different angles towards his team. He was left alone to fend for himself before flanking to a bush in order to use body armor that would provide additional protection.

(Timestamp: 1:03:52)

The popular streamer then appeared overwhelmed by a wave of bullets coming at him from a seemingly improbable angle; he was gunned down by the enemy. Seeing himself get demolished in a matter of seconds, he cried out:

"This motherf***er right here is cheating!"

He then proceeded to watch the kill cam, which allows the user to briefly replay the footage of their death from the perspective of the enemy who killed them. In the short footage, it was seen that the enemy discovered his location even though Nickmercs was concealed within the foliage. After examining the clip, the streamer said:

"Let me see this sh*t. Oh, you're cheating for real! Oh nah! That f**ing guy is walling! No way, no way he would've known. Chat, he just... come on!"

Fortunately for the streamer, he was sent to Gulag where he won the 1v1 before rejoining his teammates.

Fans react to the suspicious gameplay

Although the 31-year-old felt that he was cheated by the opposing player, a few viewers reasoned in the r/LivestreamFail post by commenting that it was the aim assist that had locked on to Nicholas. Here are some of the comments:

Nickmercs rose to popularity after his Fortnite gameplay and competitive appearances. He has since shifted to COD, though he dabbles in other games as well. The FaZe clan member regularly stream COD gameplay with other streamers.

He is presently among the highest-followed content creators on Twitch and has a whopping 6.5 million followers on the platform.

