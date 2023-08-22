Nigma Galaxy qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 

Nigma Galaxy has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first team from the MEA region to secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. They performed exceptionally in the PMPL Arabia League and Finals of both the Spring and Fall Splits of 2023.

The team performed consistently throughout the year by collecting an impressive total of 1377 points. They emerged as the leaders during the League stages in both the Spring and Fall Splits of PMPL Arabia, showcasing their dominance. The roster secured a seventh-place finish in the finals of the Spring Split; however, their exceptional caliber came to the forefront when they came out as victors during the Fall Split.

The PMGC 2023 is scheduled for later this year and will unfold in two stages. The league phase is set to feature 48 competing teams, and only five teams have successfully earned their qualification so far.

The finals will see three invited teams along with the 13 qualified teams from the league stage. This global showdown will take place in Turkey.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia Pro League 2023 overview

Following a period of underwhelming performance in the latter half of 2022, Nigma Galaxy experienced a remarkable comeback as they embraced the new year. Their prospects brightened considerably when they strategically introduced Koops to their roster.

Hailing from the United States, Koops brought with him a wealth of experience, having previously showcased his skills as a player for the Knights. His contributions were particularly significant, as he secured the title of MVP in two official tournaments, further solidifying his impact on the team's success.

Geekay Esports emerged as Nigma Galaxy's nearest contenders with a commendable total of 1251 points. The UAE-based organization showcased its mettle by securing a fourth-place position during the Spring Split and elevating to second place in the PUBG Mobile League Fall Split.

While maintaining a consistent performance throughout, the team was unable to achieve a standout moment that would have propelled their qualification.

R8 Esports, another seasoned team, came close to qualifying as well. They showcased strong performances during the league stages in both seasons, displaying their skill and experience. However, their performance in the finals was average, acting as a barrier to their qualification.

The top 10 from the PMPL Arabia Fall have advanced to the upcoming MEA Championship Fall. The top four from there will also qualify for the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship.