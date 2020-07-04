Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Finals: U Mumba clinch championship

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL) boasts an overall 3,00,000 INR prize pool.

The TDM final match was won by U Mumba, who claimed a cash prize of Rs 1.4 lakh.

Nimo TV League

Nimo TV, a popular streaming platform in the Indian gaming community, has come up with its own tournament called the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL), which boasts a 3,00,000 INR prize pool. Nimo TV hosts tournaments to help and promote gaming, and they also have contracts with many players for streaming.

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League started on 16th June, with teams divided into two pools. Pool A matches took place on 16th, 18th, and 23rd June, while Pool B matches took place on 17th, 22nd, and 24th June. The semifinals were then held on 29th and 30th June, with the finals starting on 1st July and ending on 2nd July.

At the end of the second and last day of the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League, U Mumba Esports (UME) were declared the champions.

Match recap for Day 2 of the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League

Megastars won the first match (Erangel) with eight kills, while UME notched nine kills and UME Akshat alone garnered six kills.

The second match in Sanhok was won by UME with 13 kills, with UME Akshay taking seven kills himself.

After that, the overall Top 4 battled it out in TDM matches to decide the winners.

The first and second-ranked teams played TDM (Qualifier 1), with Orange Rock (OR) beating UME 40-36 to qualify directly for the grand final.

The second match (Eliminator) was played between the third and fourth-ranked teams, Fnatic and Megastars. The former won 40-37 to proceed to Qualifier 2.

The third match, Qualifier 2, saw UME defeat Fnatic by a 40-31 scoreline to enter the grnad final.

The grand final was then won by UME, who sneaked past their earlier conquerors OR 40-39 to claim the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League crown and a prize purse of 1.4 lakh INR.

U Mumba Esports roster

Overall NPL rankings after TDM:

1) U Mumba Esports

2) Orange Rock

3) Fnatic

4) Megastars