My name is Sevou, The one and only Spoidermon, and I am a PUBG Mobile content creator on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Throughout the time that I have played PUBG Mobile, I have learned a lot about the weapons used in the game. Today I will reveal my favourite Assault rifles (AR) in the game.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games to this date and is continuing to expand. It's a player versus player shooter game that features among other modes, the Classic mode (Battle Royale) in which up to 100 players land on an island without any weapons. As the play zone shrinks smaller, players have to fight till the end to become the last man standing.

Sevou's Top 5 Assault Rifles (ARs)

5: SCAR-L

The Scar-L uses 5.56 ammunition and has hit damage of 41. This assault rifle has a low fire rate and a magazine size of 30 bullets. The SCAR-L can equip five attachments: muzzle, foregrip, magazine, sight, and side scope. What's so great about this weapon is that it is commonly spawned throughout the map and can be easily found.

For me, this weapon works perfectly at the beginning of the match and in close range combats. However, as the game goes on, I would rather swap it with another assault rifle or a sniper. That is the reason why you rarely see me using the Scar-L.

Scar-L

4. AKM

The AKM gets ranked at the number 4 spot on Sevou's top 5 list. It uses 7.62 ammunition and has hit damage of 49, which makes it one of the most deadliest assault rifles in the game. As the AKM doesn't support grips, the recoil can be quite high, even though it can be adjusted a little using a compensator. I like to use this weapon at the beginning of the match, just like Scar-L and would rather replace it with something better.

AKM

3. Beryl M762

The M762 also uses 7.62 ammunition, just like the AKM, but has slightly lower damage of 47 per hit. Compared to the AKM, this assault rifle supports a grip and has a faster fire rate which makes it even better. This weapon is one of my favourites to use throughout the game even though it's best used in close range fights.

Beryl M762

2. M416

This is the best AR that is freely spawned throughout the map. It supports all kinds of attachments such as muzzle, magazine, grip and stock. The M416 has one of the highest fire rates and works perfectly for both close and mid-long range shooting. It uses 5.56 ammunition, just like the Scar-L, but has a greater damage of 43. This is a weapon I could easily do the First Weapon ONLY challenge with, as it works perfectly in most situations.

M416

1. Groza

It has a very high fire rate, slightly lower than the M416. The damage it inflicts per hit makes it the best assault rifle in PUBG Mobile. This AR can only attach a muzzle, a scope and a magazine, but it is a very stable weapon. The Groza can only be found in air-drops which makes it quite rare. This is a weapon I would choose over all the other assault rifles.

Groza