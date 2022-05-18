Nintendo announces the next summoning event for Fire Emblem Heroes, Bridal Blossoms: Start time, end date, and more

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have finally announced the arrival of the next summoning event for Fire Emblem Heroes called Bridal Blossoms.

The upcoming event will see the characters in wedding garb, which will play to the theme of the celebrations. It will feature Lilina, Sophia, Cecilia, and Roy.

Bridal Blossoms is expected to start on May 20, 2022, and will last until June 19, 2022. Nintendo has uploaded a new three-minute video that showcases some of the features that players can expect from the event once it officially goes live.

The video showcases a myriad of new content that is set to arrive in the mobile game with the new event. It also shows off various artworks as well as updated voice lines and details on skills for some of the characters in the game.

Bridal Blossoms falls in line with many of the past bridal-themed events that made their way to the franchise previously, namely “Bridal Bloom,” “Bridal Blessings,” and “Bridal Belonging.”

What to expect from the Fire Emblem Heroes Bridal Blossoms event

Based on the showcased video, there is a lot that players can look forward to when the Fire Emblem Heroes Bridal Blossoms event goes live in a couple of days.

The event will feature the following catalog of characters and their updated voice lines:

Lilina: Beaming Bride (voiced by Julie Kliewer, art by kaya 8)

Beaming Bride (voiced by Julie Kliewer, art by kaya 8) Sophia: Prescient Bride (voiced by Wendee Lee, art by Tantan)

Prescient Bride (voiced by Wendee Lee, art by Tantan) Cecilia: Etrurian Bride (voiced by Cherami Leigh, art by kainown)

Etrurian Bride (voiced by Cherami Leigh, art by kainown) Roy: Blazing Bachelors (voiced by Ray Chase + Yuri Lowenthal, art by Wada Sachiko) as a duo.

Apart from the updated voice lines, there will be new details on character skills as well. Lilina will have the learnable skills of:

True-Love Roses

Gifted Magic

Still Water 4

A/R Far Trace 3

Joint Dist. Guard.

Sophia will be able to use:

Dragon Bouquet

Rally Def/Res+

Atk/Def Push 4

Atk/Res Hold

Cecil will have access to the following skills:

Bridal Orchid+

Rally Atk/Res+

Atk/Res Ruse 3

Rouse Atk/Res 3.

Roy’s Fire Emblem abilities will feature:

Blazing Polearms

Luna

Sturdy Surge

Flow Force 3

Faith in Humanity

Fire Emblem Heroes @FE_Heroes_EN #FireEmblem Heroes dressed in wedding garb are coming soon in the Special Heroes summoning event: Bridal Blossoms! Also, 5★ Hero Larum: Dancing Bride will appear as a Score Reward in the next Tempest Trials+ event! #FEHeroes Heroes dressed in wedding garb are coming soon in the Special Heroes summoning event: Bridal Blossoms! Also, 5★ Hero Larum: Dancing Bride will appear as a Score Reward in the next Tempest Trials+ event! #FEHeroes #FireEmblem https://t.co/CscFfS6ZPr

It’s important to note here that the 5-star Hero called Larum: Dancing Bride will only appear as a Score Reward. However, the reward will be a part of the next Tempest Trials+ event.

