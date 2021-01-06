Nintendo buys Canadian company Next Level Games, makers of Punch-Out!! and Luigi’s Mansion 3

Nintendo announced their purchase of the Canadian game development studio, Next Level Games, earlier today.

Next Level Games is known for making Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and Luigi’s Mansion 3, as well as multiple other games for multiple Nintendo consoles. Nintendo has always been a close partner of Next Level Games, making this a deepening of their relationship with Nintendo.

Next Level Games has worked closely with Nintendo in the past

Usually, when a larger company buys a smaller one it’s expected that the smaller company will experience a number of significant changes to their workflow and company goals. While there will likely still be some amount of that, Next Level Games had already sported a very close relationship with Nintendo.

It’s likely that this acquisition could result in Next Level Games having greater access and support from Nintendo on future projects, as well as the possibility of developing other major games. Nintendo is usually very careful about what companies they will partner with, and how they can handle intellectual properties owned by Nintendo.

Given the fact that Nintendo has already trusted them with the Luigi’s Mansion series twice, in addition to the Punch Out remake and a Metroid Prime spinoff, it’s likely that Nintendo already has a great deal of trust in Next Level Games.

Goals outlined in the deal

The terms of these kinds of deals are usually highly specific and detailed, but similarly difficult to parse. What’s important is how this will affect the type and kind of work done by Next Level Games. At the moment, it seems that Next Level Games is owned mostly by their directors, though the sale should be finalized around March of 2021.

Nintendo hopes that this sale will allow them to better assist Next Level Games in the development of Nintendo products, as well as allowing Nintendo to secure the valuable experience and expertise of those working at Next Level Games.

Regardless, it will be worthwhile to keep an eye out on their name to see what they produce in the coming years.