"We want to avoid pricing people out": Nintendo Switch won't be getting a price hike, says President Shuntaro Furukawa

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has shared that the company has decided not to increase the Switch's price because they don't want fans to be pushed out of their ability to play games on their console.

Nintendo Switch has been a top seller since the unique console was released more than five years ago. Unlike the more traditional consoles of Xbox and PlayStation, Nintendo released a product that hits two targets with one stone. The Switch offers a marriage of portability and the ability to play on a big screen.

The Nintendo Switch's USP has been that players can play on a larger screen when they want to. Alternatively, they can play it like a bigger mobile device on the move so they won't miss out on their enjoyment.

With several upgrades and different versions, the console has continued to be a golden mint for the Japanese giants. While there has been a global shortage and hike in prices of many devices, Furukawa has confirmed that won't be the case for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch won't be getting a price hike to ensure everyone can play

In discussions with Nikkei, Furukawa explained the challenges and problems the company has faced amidst the global chip shortage. Furukawa explained that they don't want to increase the price because it could take the chance to play out of the hands of some. This is despite falling profits from lower sales directly due to the weaker supply in recent years.

"In order to offer unique entertainment to a wide range of customers, we want to avoid pricing people out. Our competition is the variety of entertainment in the world, and we always think about pricing in terms of the value of the fun we offer."

Furukawa also explained what a global sensation the Nintendo Switch has been and how it has sold record-breaking numbers.

Andrés Gutiérrez 🇻🇪 @AEGRO_84 The Nintendo Switch is on the cusp of outselling the PS4 (117M) in Hardware Sales.



But when it comes to Software Sales, the Switch is still faaaaaar away from catching the PS4. The Nintendo Switch is on the cusp of outselling the PS4 (117M) in Hardware Sales.But when it comes to Software Sales, the Switch is still faaaaaar away from catching the PS4. https://t.co/vyLgl5zuLa

"Nintendo has sold more than 100 million Switch units so far, and it's important to maintain the momentum of our overall business. Generally speaking, a weak yen makes domestic Switch sales less profitable."

Furukawa also shed light on the hardware side of the business and his vision for the company:

"Nintendo will continue to sell three [Switch] models: the standard model; the Switch Lite with reduced price, size and features; and the OLED model. We'll work out the best strategy as we go along. We're doing our best to procure high-quality products at an appropriate price with an eye toward the next few years."

As far as the sales target for the Nintendo Switch is concerned, Furukawa didn't divulge many details. However, he pointed out adopting a flexible plan moving forward that will allow Nintendo to better navigate the precarious global situation.

"All I can say is that we'll try to keep up sales at the same pace. Having hit software also gives a boost to hardware."

It will be interesting to see what kind of strategy is undertaken by the company to increase the sales of the Nintendo Switch and if they will ultimately be able to stick to their targets while keeping the customers happy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan