"I was explaining something personal": Nmplol reacts as clip of him shooing away camera at gym gains traction

As part of OTK's Camp Knut, Nick "Nmplol" has been working out with the gang for the last seven days. But fans today noted some hostility from the streamer as he repeatedly asked for the camera to be moved away from him. As a clip of him doing it gained traction on Reddit, Nmplol himself replied to the post to explain his side of the story, stating:

Camp Knut is a one-month fitness trip that enables participants to restore their vigor through a meticulously planned training schedule and diet. With Norwegian bodybuilder and streamer Knut directing the group of Austin streamers towards their fitness objectives, it has become highly popular with fans whilst making a positive impact on the participants as well.

Nmplol did not appreciate social media reactions to his clip

Camp Knut has been going strong with its participants working hard under the supervision of Knut. Today marked the eighth day of the program and was supposedly focused on glutes. Streamers, including Nmplol, have had a generally good experience with their workout routines till now.

Nmplol had posted about having a positive experience three days ago, stating:

"Best part of Camp Knut so far is being able to hangout with my friends more. Reminds me of High school, grinding towards a goal together. Getting sweaty together. It’s awesome."

But after yesterday's intense workout session, he seems to have changed his tune. The streamer posted a picture of himself in a bathtub with the caption:

"After leg day and two football games back to back I am dead. I will not be able to walk tomorrow."

Redditors on the subreddit LiveStreamFail noted that he was avoiding the camera today. Furthermore, a clip of him shooing the camera away after doing a set got pretty popular. In the clip titled "Hard times at Camp Knut," Nmplol can be heard saying:

"Can you just film them today? I don't wanna be on camera. I'm not kidding... I'm really not kidding, I don't want to be on camera. Can you just film them please, like, for me?

While his fellow streamers and cameraman seemed hesitant, he doubled down and insisted not to be filmed:

"I'm literally not joking. Film them for now, please."

LiveStreamFail reactions to the clip

The clip got a lot of attention within a short time, which prompted the streamer to reply to the thread and explain his position. Apparently, he was discussing some personal injuries with others:

When Redditors realized Nmplol had turned up in the comment section, many asked him to return to the gym and not waste time on social media. A few even tried trolling him while others praised the streamer for trying to get fit:

At its heart, Camp Knut is about the content creators getting into shape under constant guidance from the Norwegian streamer, but there's also a reward for those who make the most progress at the end of the month.

