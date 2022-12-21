Nmplol recounts a "straight-up horrifying" event when his mother called the sheriff for swearing

OTK member and Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" shared a rather amusing incident from his childhood involving law enforcement being called upon. In a live broadcast yesterday, Nick was streaming with his father and his partner, Malena. While addressing some of the questions put forward by the chat, the streamer's father asked him to recount how his mother called the sheriff on him for swearing.

His father went on to provide further details from the story stating that the then-young Nick was under the impression that his mother was "bluffing." However, three individuals from the sheriff's department turned up, making for a horrifying experience for the streamer.

Describing the account, Nmplol said:

"It was straight-up horrifying."

Nmplol's traumatic childhood incident leaves Malena and the streaming community in a state of hilarity

Nmplol's latest stream addressed some intriguing questions from the chat. At one point, one viewer enquired about the streamer's childhood, to which his father responded by saying that Nick stayed out of trouble for the most part. A movement later, he recounted:

"What did you do that made your mother call the Sheriff's department?"

The question not only left Malena laughing, but the creator himself was in a state of embarrassment. The latter added:

"I swore. I said 'F' this."

(Timestamp: 01:54:56)

Adding to the account, his father said:

"Well, you know, he was warned, 'don't do that,' and he did it anyway. And so, his mother called the Sheriff's department. Of course, he thought she was just bluffing; she wasn't bluffing.

He continued:

"She called them, and three sheriff's cars roll up in our driveway and this big old sergeant comes up, asked to get a chair. We brought a chair outside and set it right in the driveway and these guys read the ride act to Nick."

Adding to the story, his father stated that the entire sequence was like being in a "military." Nick chimed in by saying that the entire experience was "straight-up horrifying."

"Really 3 Sheriffs for this?" - Fans react to Nmplol's childhood story

The clip was shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which amassed over 300 comments at the time of writing. Many fans were left confused at the strict action taken by the authorities over a juvenile misdemeanor. Here are some of the reactions:

For those unaware, Nick has a strenuous relationship with his mother. The streamer has previously recounted how his mother severed their relationship over the former's life choices.

