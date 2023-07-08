"No, I'm not filming you" - Twitch streamer Knut confronts a person holding a knife in Paris

During his IRL stream earlier today (June 8), Twitch streamer and strongman Knut Spildrejorde experienced a potentially risky situation. While streaming on the streets of Paris, Knut and his friends came across a stranger (not seen on camera) who was wielding a knife. The streamer is currently in Paris for TwitchCon 2023, which is scheduled to take place on July 8 and 9.

The streamer diffused the situation calmly by assuring the stranger, who was not happy at the sight of the IRL stream and thought he was being filmed, that he was not on camera. The Norwegian said:

"No, I'm not filming you"

Man confronts Knut with a knife during Paris IRL stream

During Knut's latest stream today in Paris, a situation arose when he was stopped by a stranger at approximately two hours and 10 minutes into the stream. As is often the case with IRL streams, encounters with people on the road can be unpredictable and sometimes take a negative turn.

The man, who was walking by, abruptly stopped briefly and inquired about the camera. He could be heard asking:

"What is this?"

The Norwegian replied:

"Twitch."

(Timestamp: 02:10:32)

When asked if he was being filmed, the streamer reassured the passerby by stating:

"No, no, myself. That's why I'm turning the camera. No, no, I'm not filming you."

The streamer later revealed that the stranger was shockingly carrying a knife. He said:

"He was trying to be threatening...he was for sure looking for danger and he was showing off that he also had a weapon. Did you see that? In the package, he was holding in the hand, a knife."

Fortunately, the streamer and his friends remained level-headed and calmly diffused the situation.

Streaming community reacts to the clip

Paris is experiencing a volatile period with riots and violence between the local people and the authorities. However, it is important to note that the TwitchCon event is taking place far away from the epicenter of these disturbances.

Nevertheless, incidents like Knut's stream can still occur. After viewing the clip, fans expressed their thoughts. Here are some of the comments:

Earlier this month (July 3), a Twitch streamer by the name of di_rubens experienced a similar occurrence when she was attacked by a stranger on the streets of Madrid.

