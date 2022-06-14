No Man’s Sky patch 3.92 official notes: Bug fixes to players killing companions, Fleet Command tutorial, and more

No Man’s Sky patch 3.92 is officially live, and developers Hello Games have used this update to iron out some of the more pressing issues the game has been facing since the previous patch.

3.92 will focus on fixing various bugs plaguing the title for quite some time now, the biggest of which was allowing players to kill their companions. There was also a bug where users were taking random damage as they were landing on a planet, along with inventory issues that caused some newly collected items to create a new stack rather than add to existing stacks within the gamer’s inventory.

All-in-all, the 3.92 update is relatively small and will not introduce too many significant changes to the game. The patch is about smoothening some rough edges left by the previous update, which the developers will address with the new version.

No Man’s Sky fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Hello Games’ official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

No Man’s Sky patch 3.92 is a small yet crucial one for title

All bug fixes

Fixed an issue that incorrectly caused players to take damage while on the planet.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to kill their own companions.

Fixed an issue that caused some newly collected items to create a new stack rather than add to existing stacks within the player’s inventory.

Fixed an issue that could cause items to be added to the wrong inventory.

Fixed numerous issues with the Fleet Command tutorial mission during an expedition that begins with a freighter.

Fixed an issue that could cause some players to not know the correct frigate fuel recipes.

Fixed a GPU crash on PlayStation 4.

Fixed a creature-related crash that could occur when quitting to the main menu.

As mentioned, the 3.92 update is a relatively small one but crucial to the gameplay health of the title. The bug allowing users to kill their companions was one of the most significant issues that needed a fix, and fortunately, the latest version addresses that.

The random damage to the character upon landing on the planet was also a rather annoying issue, which is also getting a fix with the new patch.

Version 3.92 has rolled out on all supported platforms of the game.

