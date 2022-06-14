Why Starfield's comparisons with No Man's Sky are understandable but uncalled for

Starfield's big gameplay showcase at the Xbox Bethesda showcase has got everyone talking as this was the first time the developers showcased their work.

While the general sense is quite positive, it has curiously got another game back in discussion - No Man's Sky. While comparisons between the two are pretty standard given the broad genre, it seems too premature for anyone to find similarities between the two games.

When judged on the face of it, both Starfield and No Man's Sky have similarities that are quite easily visible. The overall theme of space-based adventures is the significant commonality between both games.

Bethesda's title will also have the same exploration of planets that players can enjoy in No Man's Sky. Despite some similarities, it would be highly premature to start drawing deep comparisons between the two titles already.

Starfield will be an extensive RPG, while No Man's Sky focuses on space exploration

Comparisons are usually made between entirely identical things. As soon as the significant reveal for Starfield was made, No Man's Sky started to trend. It's not unnatural, given that Hello Games' title has been out for quite some time.

When it comes to games built around space exploration, there isn't any other title that's as well known.

In some senses, the early gameplay footage has a few similarities, especially regarding exploration. Yet, it's too early to make comparisons that might not be valid in the long run. The biggest reason for that will be the likely focus of Starfield when the game gets launched.

Bethesda has long emphasized that the game will be an RPG set in space. In contrast, No Man's Sky focuses on space exploration and base-building.

The game has expanded massively in recent times, which has taken it in new directions. However, it won't be wrong to admit that story-telling and character interactions aren't the game's focus.

While it's not clear, Starfield will likely have lesser planets based on the reveal. It could transpire into each planet having greater details, which has been a common complaint against No Man's Sky. While the game has billions of procedurally generated worlds, many feel that most of these planets don't have the necessary details.

With Bethesda, things could be quite different if the game is to become "Skyrim in Space." After all, Skyrim set the bar relatively high when blending narrative story-telling and action-adventure.

There will always be video games that will have similar features between them. Space exploration might be a niche genre compared to some of the others. With both games belonging to the relatively same genre, there have to be similarities at the end of the day.

Yet, not everything about Starfield is known to the public. What has been shown to the audience will undoubtedly change as the year progresses.

What fans have found to be similar might change in the actual product, and some of it will definitely change. It's unknown when the game will be released, which in other words, translates to more development.

Bethesda has always been ambitious about their newest IP, and the first showcase has given glimpses of that. Most fans think there will be many more to come in the time between now and the title's launch. It will be interesting to see when the game gets a release date.

No Man's Sky has undoubtedly improved from the state it was released in, which is perhaps a significant reason it is being compared to Starfield. However, both games will likely leave their legacies in due course of time.

