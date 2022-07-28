No Man’s Sky patch 3.97 official notes: Polestar Expedition revealed, several bug fixes, and more

No Man’s Sky received another patch in the form of update 3.97 for all platforms. The update brought with it several bug fixes and a new community expedition called Polestar.

The developer team at Hello Games will be utilizing this patch to work on some of the biggest issues the title has faced in terms of performance and bugs.

Hence, stability fixes will be one of the biggest areas of focus in 3.97 as the developers prepare the game for a Nintendo Switch, PSVR2, and a macOS launch later this year.

No Man’s Sky fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Hello Games’ official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

No Man’s Sky patch 3.97 official notes

All No Man’s Sky patch 3.97 Fixes:

Fixed a number of memory-related crashes, particularly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Fixed a crash related to base building.

Fixed a crash related to freighter loading.

Fixed a PSVR-exclusive crash.

Fixed a crash related to the Fleet Command room.

Fixed a crash related to ByteBeat.

Fixed an issue that prevented teleporters from working correctly on derelict freighters.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from claiming earned frigates from the list of past expedition rewards.

Fixed an issue that prevented people from acquiring a living frigate if they changed their system clock.

Fixed a number of mission and dialog issues that could prevent mission progress.

Fixed an issue that caused ByteBeat music to play over the top of the intended settlement bar music.

Fixed an issue that could prevent newly-purchased frigates from joining up with the fleet.

Introduced a number of rendering optimizations for freighter bases.

Fixed an issue that could prevent building within very tall freighter bases.

Fixed an issue that allowed bases from blocked players to still be synced in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused too many wires to be removed when deleting a connected base part (such as a switch).

Fixed an issue that left ladders behind when deleting their attached room on a freighter.

Fixed an issue that caused multiplayer freighter bases to be missing on PlayStation 4.

Fixed an issue that caused some posters to use the wrong texture.

Players now always know the freighter bulkhead door to prevent them from being trapped if they delete all exits to a room.

Supporting scaffolds have been added to the underside of some elevated freighter base parts.

Fixed a number of cases where base parts (and planters) were not being powered correctly in some freighter base configurations.

Players may now harvest carbon from the plants growing on the walls of their agricultural freighter rooms.

Fixed a number of visual glitches in freighter room parts.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to place objects on some shelves.

Players can now place specific variants (straight/T-Junction/X-Junction) of freighter glass corridors.

Fixed an issue that made the Galactic Trade Terminal UI appear in the wrong position while in VR and using the freighter trade room.

Fixed an issue that prevented freighter doors and windows from being automatically deleted if the room they are attached to is deleted.

The UI now displays additional feedback after feeding a living frigate and evolving new traits.

Fixed a rare visual glitch caused by the Exosuit backpack being incorrectly scaled in No Man’s Sky.

The visual effects for harvest plants within freighter bio rooms have been improved.

The Wormhole Brain and the Neural Shielding now have the correct Quick Menu icons.

Fixed an issue that made Flight Assist Override less effective than intended during space combat.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Wormhole Brain from being used to detect trade outposts.

Infestation Nexus missions now correctly lead players to the target planet.

Fixed a rare blocking issue that could prevent portals from working correctly when triggered on the Artemis path while very close to the center of the galaxy.

Fixed an issue that awarded players the resources gathered by NPC asteroid miners.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from skipping cinematic black bars while in an Exocraft.

Fixed an issue that could prevent fleet expeditions from displaying living frigate-related story content.

Fixed an issue that prevented the correct effects from playing as the starship exits warp.

Fixed a visual issue that caused space coloring to leak into the freighter warp tunnel in No Man’s Sky.

Fixed an issue that could allow some Leviathan-exclusive missions to persist indefinitely after the end of the expedition.

Fixed an issue that could prevent ship previews from appearing correctly in the Quick Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect icons to appear in the top-left notification after unlocking a new section of the guide.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to interact with their ship while it was being salvaged for scrap in No Man’s Sky.

Fixed an issue that caused the freighter to appear in the warp tunnel while playing in VR.

