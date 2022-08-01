No Man's Sky patch 3.98 official notes: Important fixes and improvements to visual bugs, Nexus missions, and more

Hello Games has been consistently pushing out No Man's Sky patches to ensure that not only is there new content for players to enjoy, but the content is also without bugs and glitches. Patch 3.98 does a similar job.

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



nomanssky.com/2022/07/endura… Hotfix 3.98 is releasing now across all platforms with a lot of important fixes and improvements Hotfix 3.98 is releasing now across all platforms with a lot of important fixes and improvements ❤️nomanssky.com/2022/07/endura…

The latest patch comes on the heels of the 20th major update to the space exploration game, Endurance, and Expedition 8: Polestar coming online. The former brought significant changes to the freighter's base building, while the latter lets players captain a heavy shipping freighter on an interstellar voyage.

The new content will expectedly bring fresh sets of glitches and bugs when pushed to the servers worldwide. No Man's Sky patch 3.98 looks to fix these issues along with a slew of other regular ones.

No Man's Sky patch 3.98 official notes

All No Man's Sky patch 3.98 Fixes:

Fixed a visual glitch that could occur when the player stood on very steep ledges or railings.

Fixed an issue that could cause some Leviathan-specific missions to persist beyond the end of the expedition.

Infestation Nexus missions now correctly lead players to the target planet.

Fixed a number of visual issues with freighter engines.

Improved the messaging during combat at Sentinel Pillars during Nexus missions.

Fixed a number of collision issues in freighter bases.

Fixed a case where freighter rooms with ladders could prevent other parts in the base from being powered.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from building inside another player’s freighter base, even with the correct multiplayer permissions.

Fixed a collision issue that allowed players to become stuck when jetpacking into the freighter bridge teleporter.

Fixed an issue that caused some NPCs to give dialog from the wrong quest the first time they were interacted with.

Starships can no longer be purchased or exchanged while your current ship is being salvaged, to prevent issues were inventories and stats of your current ship were displaced.

Placing a ladder in a freighter now automatically adds a room above it.

Fixed an issue that caused NPC ship labels to have the incorrect pilot name in pirate space stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented freighter upgrades related to frigate speed and fuel usage from working correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevented Vy’keen face shape customisation from being available in the Appearance Modifier.

Fixed an issue that prevented organic frigates from making contact if discovered in uninhabited systems.

Fixed an issue that prevented summoning a freighter immediately after acquiring a new organic frigate.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect information to appear on the frigate UI (such as ‘flesh status’) after viewing the Leviathan.

The visibility of the ‘feed’ slot for organic frigates has been improved.

Fixed a number of minor visual issues with freighter base parts.

Fixed an issue that allowed unwanted bases to appear around specific Nexus mission locations.

Fixed an issue that could cause Nexus missions involving activated Cadium to fail to initiate.

The visuals of the freighter Nutrition Room have been improved.

Two additional freighter base parts have been added: an internal staircase and a set of exterior stairs.

Fixed a number of shadowcasting glitches on freighter exterior bases.

Fixed a rare case where players would not receive a Dream Aerial from fleet mission after a mission was totally destroyed, or after adjusting the system clock.

Fixed a number of PlayStation 4 specific crashes.

Hello Games' blog post regarding the patch notes assures No Man's Sky players that they will continue to provide such updates "as issues are identified and resolved." Players can also share when they experience any such issues in No Man's Sky by submitting a bug report.

