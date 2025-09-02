No Man's Sky Voyagers 6.02 patch notes: Bug fixes

Another hotfix has arrived with No Man's Sky Voyagers 6.02, introducing a long list of bug fixes to improve player experience in-game. The game's recent major content update, Voyagers, added a whole new class of starship that lets players build them from scratch. If you have not yet done so, go through our No Man's Sky Corvette ultimate guide for beginners.

Such major content drops usually bring some issues that impact players. Hello Games is usually quick to address them through several hotfix patches. Voyagers 6.02 is one of them. Read the full patch notes below.

No Man's Sky 6.02 patch notes (Voyagers)

The full changelog for No Man's Sky patch 6.02 is as follows:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused non-structural parts to be counted as part of a corvette's complexity limit.

Thunderbird Landing Thrusters now fulfil the requirements of both an engine and landing gear.

Fixed a number of issues with Corvette cockpits that could cause some information panels to fail to update.

Fixed a number of collision problems with the Thunderbird access bay.

Fixed an issue that caused deleting flipped parts from a Corvette to refund unusable products to the inventory - the issue will no longer occur, and any currently unusable items can now be reattached to corvettes.

Fixed a rare issue that could result in a blank ship after exchanging an existing ship for a corvette.

Fixed an issue that could cause some Corvette parts to be embedded in the floor of the space station.

Fixed an issue that could allow misaligned snapping when editing a corvette.

Fixed an issue that caused Corvette parts to be inaccessible if they were deleted from a Corvette, but the edits were not applied.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to lose items while trading parts at the corvette workshop.

Fixed an issue that caused only one of a particular part to be refunded if removing several of the same part from a Corvette in one edit.

Fixed an issue that prevented the installation of some core ship technologies into a corvette.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from manually moving core techs within a corvette inventory.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from spacewalking through the entrance beam of a Space Station.

Fixed an issue that caused the pulse engine autopilot to fail without feedback when attempting to navigate to the Space Station while within a planet's atmosphere.

Fixed a number of problems with Corvette autopilot settings that could cause erratic movement, particularly in space.

The corvette's autopilot is now more smoothly aligned to its pulse drive destination.

Fixed an issue that could cause ship weapon effects to clip the screen when firing from a corvette in first person.

Fixed a number of issues that could occur when warping as a passenger inside a corvette.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause players to become stuck in collision while spacewalking to a derelict freighter.

Fixed an issue that could cause the pulse drive to be accidentally disabled when getting out of the Corvette pilot seat.

Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock when interacting with the captain's terminal after spacewalking onto a frigate that you do not own.

Abandoned and pirate space stations now have corvette construction workshops.

Fixed an issue that could cause corvettes to occasionally act as if they'd had a dramatic collision while flying through space.

Fixed an issue that prevented weapon reload animations from playing correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to float.

Fixed an issue that caused some multitool weapon upgrades to fail to display their upgrade level.

Fixed a number of camera pops while driving the exocraft.

Fixed an issue that showed compass icons for plants growing within a corvette during flight.

Improved the visuals and navigability of the corvette landing area on the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a planetary base to become flagged as a corvette and take the place of the player's primary starship.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause players to become stuck when loading a save on board a corvette.

Improved the animations for hatch opening on a corvette.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the player to jetpack forward unintentionally.

Fixed an issue that could make it difficult to use some interactions within a Corvette.

Fixed a very rare mission blocker in the tutorial.

Teleporters for beaming to and from a corvette now have markers with descriptions and more descriptive labels.

Added a teleporter to return to a docked corvette from the Atlas Station.

Fixed an issue that made Corvette docking zones visible when flying regular spaceships.

Fixed an issue that caused corvettes docked at special landing zones alongside freighters and abandoned stations to be launched into the station on take-off.

Fixed an issue that caused the corvette's automatically deployed teleport endpoint to make odd-shaped terrain edits.

Fixed an issue that caused corvettes to fail to dock with a space station if all internal docks were already full.

Fixed an issue that could prevent corvettes from docking with freighters.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause docking a corvette to a derelict freighter to open all the doors inside the derelict.

Fix a number of colouration issues with the Skyborn spacesuit.

Fixed an issue that caused part of the Skyborn suit to remain visible in first person.

Fixed an issue that caused the Skyborn spacesuit to have the markings options from the Living Stone suit.

Fixed a number of issues with cape animations during spacewalks and skydiving.

Fixed an issue that could cause the inside of the player's head to be visible while using the starship communicator.

Fixed a number of missing audio issues.

Fixed a number of audio issues while spacewalking.

Fixed an issue that caused Corvette cockpits to appear solid black in the UI.

Improved the rendering model used to show items in the UI (e.g., in the inventory).

Fixed an issue that could cause camera flickering inside a Corvette.

Fixed a number of small visual issues affecting Corvette structural parts.

Fixed a number of rendering issues with transparent objects.

Fixed a visual issue with some chairs in planetary settlements.

Fixed a number of issues with effects on starship engines.

Improved the quality of reflections in the corvette workshop area of the space station.

Improved casing consistency in the control remapping page.

Fixed a number of control issues in Corvette cockpits in VR.

Fixed an issue that prevented VR players from using the teleport move up the stairs inside a corvette.

Fixed a number of inventory issues affecting Mac.

Fixed a memory-related crash on PlayStation 5.

Introduced a number of asset optimisations for space stations.

Optimised a number of corvette structural parts.

Introduced a number of optimisations for large bases and corvettes.

Optimised a number of internal corvette parts.

Introduced a large memory optimisation for icons.

Introduced a number of particle effect optimisations on the space station.

Fixed a crash that could occur when switching between two corvettes at a space station.

Fixed a crash related to combat effects.

Fixed a crash related to autopilot.

Fixed a crash related to summoning ships.

Fixed a crash related to frigate expeditions.

Fixed a crash that could prevent players with large bases from loading into the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a crash that could occur when driving Exocraft, particularly the Minotaur.

Fixed a crash related to particle rendering.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when warping.

