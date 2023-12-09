"No signs of going for money": Days after winning the legal case, xQc reveals more about his relationship with Adept

Felix "xQc," a popular French-Canadian streamer and former professional Overwatch player, has been engaged in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend, Sam "Adept," for over a year. In a recent stream on Kick, he revealed more about their relationship and how he'd never thought of her as a "gold-digger."

The clip was uploaded by him on his xQc Clips channel on YouTube, where he said:

"I'm not gonna sit here and lie. There was [sic] signs of going for money and like gold digging behavior or anything it. Ever. Before. There was just none."

The streamer also blamed himself for not understanding the love language of gifting. He said:

"One of the things I blame myself for, though, is that, as a love language, I didn't understand gifting. I didn't understand how much it could mean for somebody."

"Just clueless": Fans think xQc was naive during his relationship with Adept

Felix and Sam began dating in early 2021. They broke up twice, with the last one coming in September 2022. The pair has been in a legal dispute for a year involving serious accusations of se*ual assault made against xQc. The pro player also recently announced his victory in the legal battle on his Kick stream.

After Felix uploaded a video on YouTube discussing Adept and their financial situation, many viewers expressed sympathy for xQc in the comments. One person wrote:

"He is just clueless."

Many viewers spoke about how love can blindside people.

Here's how viewers showed empathy towards the streamer and spoke about how he possibly has trust issues now due to his relationship.

The streamer has been openly discussing his legal dispute with Adept ever since he learned of his victory. He also revealed that even his maids testified against him in court.

Felix has been regularly streaming on Kick and has gained 598k followers on the platform. Additionally, he has recently become embroiled in a controversy with Pokimane over his review of her cookie brand.