"Nobody ever remembers historically a f**king diss track" - Destiny gives his hot take on Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef

Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" has shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing feud. However, his sentiments weren't positive. During the Just Chatting segment of his Kick livestream, Destiny's attention was drawn to his viewers, who asked him to comment on the rappers' tussle.

The political commentator stated that he would not be discussing the situation, labeling Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud "bulls**t." According to him, diss tracks "sucked" and were "historically" insignificant.

Destiny remarked:

"I'm never covering the Drake whatever bulls**t beef. Diss tracks suck! They're never interesting. They're never good. Nobody ever remembers historically a f**king diss track. They're just lame. It's like if you found a way to take, like, rap, and then even more sad, like, genuinely talented writers and you found a way to, like, turn it into a f**king reality TV c**k bulls**t."

Destiny says Kendrick Lamar is "wasting time" by writing diss tracks against Drake

Destiny was three hours into his broadcast on May 7, 2024, when he announced that he would not be "covering" Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud. After claiming that diss tracks are "never interesting and never good," the Nebraska native argued that Lamar was "wasting time."

He elaborated:

"So, instead of like, 'Here's a killer album, here's a killer song,' 'It's, 'Here's a diss track!' Diss tracks were cool when it was like one line in a f**king song. Okay? But, like, the obsession over it... it's also cool when it's dogs**t rappers who don't care what they're actually outputting. But the fact, like, Kendrick Lamar wasting time writing... it's just cringe! I think it's cringe."

Timestamp: 03:10:30

Steven added:

"But listen - some people like it. They like the aspect of it. I don't care."

His audience then brought up pedophilia allegations against Drake. In response, the 35-year-old stated:

"'He (Kendrick Lamar) called Drake a pedo.' Who cares? I don't give a f**k! Didn't we already all know this? Didn't Drake make friends with 13-year-olds and f**k them when they turned 18 or whatever? I don't f**king care. I don't give a f**k."

In addition to Destiny, several popular streamers have commented on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud. On May 5, 2024, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" stated her "jaw was on the ground" after listening to Lamar's viral "A-minor" remark.

Meanwhile, on May 6, 2024, Blaire "QTCinderella" suggested Kendrick Lamar "get Millie Bobby Brown" in response to Drake's diss track THE HEART PART 6.