"None of that is cool": Kai Cenat goes live for first time after riotous gathering in NYC, says he had good intentions

In his first Twitch stream after the disastrous event in NYC, Kai Cenat addressed his fans and expressed his disappointment in the crowd that turned violent. The streamer was charged by the NYPD after a giveaway last Friday, August 4, in Union Square, New York, turned into a riot, with police representatives accusing parts of the crowd of looting and vandalism.

While he and his content group AMP have already addressed the issue on Twitter, this was Kai Cenat's first stream after the incident, and he expressly condemned all violent acts, saying he was beyond disappointed in people who became "destructive":

"I am beyond, bro, disappointed. Beyond disappointed in anybody that became destructive that day, bro. 100% bro, that sh*t is not cool my n****. None of that is cool, bro. After the things that I've seen, I'm beyond disappointed in the things that went on on Friday."

"I had good intentions": As an NYC native, Kai Cenat says he wanted to give back to his community

Kai Cenat also added that he was baffled after watching videos of people dancing on cars and that the giveaway that he and the AMP members had planned was done with good intentions. Saying that none of the stuff he saw from the crowd was acceptable behavior, the streamer stated:

"And I want people to know that none of that was my intention. You know what I am saying? I had good intentions for this whole thing and none only that but I don't condone any of the things that went on that day. None of that is cool! I'm seeing random videos of people getting sturdy on people's cars. And I'm asking myself while watching the video, 'Why!?!' Like, why?"

Timestamp 9:16

In a previous part of the stream, he also claimed that since he is from New York, his intentions were to give back to the community that made him who he is. Talking about it, Kai Cenat said:

"Ever since I started doing this, bro, it has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am, bro. That's always been my whole- I feel that anyone who is a big person can agree that wherever you come from, you want to give back to the community, and you want to do nice things."

It's clear that Kai and his fellow Twitch streamers did not anticipate the crowd that would come to the event, and that realization has dawned upon him too, as he told his viewers about the influence he has on people:

"But after Friday, bro, I've come to realize the amount of not only power but influence that I have on people. I've come to realize that sh*t..."

Reddit reactions

The initial clip of him talking about being disappointed has garnered quite a lot of attention on social media. Here are some reactions from r/LivestreamFail, with many saying he was trying to damage control:

Kai Cenat has been charged by the NYPD and will be appearing in court next week, as per the update on the same stream. It is not clear when he will return to streaming regularly, but he did reassure his fans not to worry and just pray that things work out.