"Deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct" - YouTube group AMP issues apology after Kai Cenat's giveaway incites a riot

YouTuber group "Any Means Possible," or "AMP," have issued a public statement following Kai Cenat's recent controversy, in which his giveaway caused a riot in New York. In an Instagram Story, AMP claimed that their members hoped to "create a positive experience" for their community by giving back as a "show of appreciation."

However, they claimed to have "never experienced" a fan gathering on the scale of what occurred on August 5, 2023:

"Yesterday, members of AMP hoped to create a positive experience for fans and give back as a show of appreciation for their support. We've hosted fan meet-ups and video shoots in the past, but we've never experienced anything at the scale of what took place yesterday."

Acknowledging that their audience and influence have grown, AMP stated that the disorderly conduct that affected people and businesses during Kai Cenat's giveaway left them "deeply disheartened":

"We recognize that our audience and influence are growing, and with that comes greater responsibility. We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected innocent people and businesses, and do not condone that behavior."

In conclusion, AMP issued an apology, writing:

"We apologize to all of those impacted, and we are fully cooperating with local authorities."

A brief recap of what happened during Kai Cenat's giveaway on August 5, 2023

YouTube group AMP's Instagram Story, dated August 6, 2023 (Image via Instagram)

It all started on August 4, 2023, when Kai Cenat updated his community, revealing that he was back in New York City. In an Instagram Story, the streamer said:

"In New York... concrete jungle, in which dreams are made."

The following day (August 5, 2023), the 21-year-old took to his official social media handles and announced that he and his crew were hosting a meet-and-greet event at Union Square Park, New York. He planned on giving away electronic goods and gadgets, including 300 Sony PlayStation 5 consoles.

Things eventually escalated as crowds of hundreds of people swarmed in, resulting in the formation of a riot. This prompted the New York Police Department (NYPD) to declare a "level four" mobilization.

DailyDasher, an IRL Twitch streamer, captured groups of people raiding stores like Footlocker and Zumiez:

During a series of press conferences, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey confirmed that Kai Cenat would face charges, including inciting riots and unlawful assembly:

"Yes, the influencer is charged. He is going to be charged with multiple counts. At least two counts of incitement of riots, unlawful assembly, and a few other charges."

Later that day, social media updates went viral, reporting that Kai Cenat had been released from police custody after his giveaway went south.