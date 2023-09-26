North America’s N Hyper Esports qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023

N Hyper Esports has seized their spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. The squad acquired the first rank in their regional North American rankings, which is determined based on the points accumulated during PMPL Spring and Fall this year. The team demonstrated a strong showing in both seasons and garnered a total of 1630 points.

The League Stage of the Global Championship is all set to commence on November 2 with a total of 48 PUBG Mobile teams worldwide. 29 teams have already been confirmed for this phase as their regional official events have concluded.

N Hyper Esports maintains consistency in regional PMPLs to qualify for PMGC 2023

The Xifan-led lineup, which was previously part of Nova Esports, has had a commendable performance so far. During the PMPL 2023 Spring, N Hyper showcased a dominant run in the League Stage and topped the list with 648 points. They emerged as the runner-up in the Grand Finals with 161 points, only four points behind the crown champion (YKG). In total, the side earned 813 points in this edition.

The PMPL NA Fall Split came to a close on September 24. N Hyper put on a top-tier performance and conquered their first major title. They amassed 198 points at an average of 11 in the Grand Finals. The crew secured only one Chicken Dinner but played aggressively in many matches. They also absolutely dominated the League Stage, scoring 689 points.

With a spectacular showing throughout both seasons, N Hyper achieved the first position with 1680 points. While Young Kings Global occupied the second spot with 1397 points. The team was the winner of the PMPL Spring NA 2023. Mezexis Esports NA took third place with 1135 points after failing to perform well in the League Stage of the Fall edition.

The top five performers from the PMPL NA Fall have progressed to the Americas Championship Fall 2023, which features 16 teams and is scheduled for October 5 to 8. The top four performing squads from this major competition will also receive a ticket to the PMGC 2023.

N Hyper Esports has qualified for the Global Championship for the first time and will be hoping to bring the trophy to North America. Their IGL, Xifan, has been contesting in the scene since mid-2019 and has participated in several major tournaments over the years. His experience will greatly benefit his team in the upcoming PMGC.