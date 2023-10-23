Norwegian bodybuilder Knut gets married in Las Vegas, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, Mizkif, and more attend

Popular bodybuilder and Twitch and Kick streamer Knut Spildrejorde pulled out all the stops by hosting a special livestream in Las Vegas, Nevada, to showcase his wedding. This marked the moment when the streamer and his significant other, Jeanette Lund, who had been together for 15 years, finally tied the knot.

What's interesting is that it was entirely orchestrated by fellow Twitch streamers, with the audience comprising mostly fellow streamers, including the presence of Twitch CEO Dan Clancy.

Here is a VOD to the entire stream:

Who was in attendance during Knut's wedding?

The concluding day of TwitchCon 2023 was made special as popular streamer Knut officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend. The couple had been in a relationship for over 15 years.

Knut had previously worked with several members of the One True King (OTK) group, so it was only natural that many of them attended the wedding. OTK co-owner Matthew "Mizkif" had the honor of being the streamer's best man.

Fellow OTK member Tim "EsfandTV" was also present at the wedding and played a pivotal role as the acting priest, overseeing and conducting the ceremony.

Seated among the attendees were additional prominent streamers, including Nick "Nmplol," along with his girlfriend and content creator, Malena Tudi, as well as Eric "erobb221."

And if that weren't enough, the wedding ceremony also had a surprise guest in the form of Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who had the special role of serenading the audience with Elvis Presley's iconic "Can't Help Falling in Love" as Jeanette made her way down the aisle.

Why did the LSF community criticize Russell during the stream?

During the wedding, there was a minor hiccup that sparked considerable criticism within the Twitch community. Twitch streamer Russell chimed in during the ceremony, humorously declaring his objection to the wedding.

While it was initially taken as a joke, the r/LivestreamFail subreddit expressed the view that the interruption was unwarranted and ill-advised. Here are a few of the comments made on the thread:

Knut and Jeanette also share a daughter named Louise, however, she was not in attendance at the wedding. Nonetheless, it was undeniably a special moment for the streamer and his now-wife. The couple even continued to share the experience with their audience by livestreaming part of their post-wedding celebrations.