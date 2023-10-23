"So disrespectful, not even funny" - Netizens divided over Twitch streamer Russel objecting to Knut's wedding in Las Vegas

On October 23, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Knut hosted a special livestream to showcase his wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada. Several well-known figures were in attendance, including the Amazon-owned platform's CEO, Dan Clancy. A particular moment from the broadcast has gone viral on social media, during which fellow content creator Russel objected to the Norwegian bodybuilder's wedding.

While Knut and his significant other were exchanging wedding vows, Russel abruptly interrupted by exclaiming:

"I object! I won't have this! Not here, not now! This is unbelievable..."

Malena Tudi attempted to resolve the situation by signaling the Twitch streamer to sit down. The clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it received over 350 comments in just a few hours.

Redditor u/Just_Rate wrote:

"So disrespectful, not even funny."

"The bride wasn't amused" - Fans share their thoughts on Twitch streamer Russel interrupting and objecting to Knut's wedding

As mentioned earlier, Russel's shenanigans at Knut's wedding was amongst the top post on the streamer-focused subreddit. One viewer praised Malena for her efforts in resolving the situation:

One True King (OTK) member and Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" also chimed in, saying he told Russel to object to the wedding:

"I told him to do this, just because I knew he'd get a hate thread. Gladiator."

According to Redditor u/csprm977, Russel's antics were not justified simply because it was a streamer wedding:

"But, tbh (to be honest), just because it's a streamer wedding, (it) doesn't mean stuff like this is acceptable. I guess Knut doesn't care, but the bridge wasn't amused."

They also claimed to have seen the livestream, in which Russel stated that he was "told to do it." The Reddit user added:

"Russel was saying he got told to do it? By whom? If it was planned content, then nevermind, lol. Puts pitchfork away (if he wasn't told by Knut or the bride, then whoever told him to do it deserves a hate thread too)."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Russel is a partnered Twitch streamer who started his channel in September 2014. He is primarily a Just Chatting content creator, boasting 183,069 followers. Russel's most-played games include Minecraft, Among Us, Dead by Daylight, Counter-Strike 2, and Fortnite.