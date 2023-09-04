Esports & Gaming
  • "Life on the easiest mode" - Twitch streamer Nmplol revealing he inherited $350,000 at the age of 14 leaves fans shocked

"Life on the easiest mode" - Twitch streamer Nmplol revealing he inherited $350,000 at the age of 14 leaves fans shocked

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 04, 2023 07:00 GMT
Nmplol revealed how much money he inherited at the age of 14 (Image via Sportskeeda)
On September 3, 2023, Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" hosted a hot sauce challenge called Scuffed Ones, along with popular gacha content creator Tectone. During their conversation, Nick revealed that his grandfather left him money after his death. Tectone was curious about how much money he had inherited, to which Nmplol replied:

"$350,000. I was 14."

Tectone was astounded upon hearing this and exclaimed:

"No way! That's f**king crazy! You know what I got when my grandparents died? F**king nothing!"

The Twitch streamer's revelation went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, leaving numerous community members shocked. Redditor u/ryrysofly's comments received over 800 upvotes:

"It all makes sense now. Nick thought he hit a triple but he started on third base. No drive to make streams better or work more than necessary but still flaunt that you're wealthy. Life on the easiest mode. No wonder he got into streaming."

"This is exactly why you don't give money to these people" - Redditors react to Twitch streamer Nmplol disclosing that he inherited $350,000

Comment by u/ryrysofly from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail

As mentioned earlier, the One True King (OTK) co-owner's revelation was a hot topic of discussion on the streamer-focused subreddit. Some fans joked that Nmplol inheriting so much money at such a young age "explained a lot":

Comment by u/rwhockey29 from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail

Another viewer made a lighthearted remark, saying that the content creator "never stopped flexing" since he was 14:

Comment by u/Rondonumberonefan from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail

Meanwhile, Redditor u/MarkAnthony1210 believed that people should not donate to popular Twitch streamers. They elaborated:

"And, this is exactly why you don't give money to these people. There are so many better ways to help (the) needy or unfortunate, or your community, rather than throwing thousands at an already wealthy streamer that will barely even notice you."
Comment by u/MarkAnthony1210 from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail

Reddit user u/Livid-Hamster-6689 believes that all streamers come from wealthy backgrounds:

Comment by u/Livid-Hamster-6689 from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail

In response, u/BugValuable6072 wrote:

"All of the big ones you'll see, they grew up in rich households, why do you think their parents let them stream 12 hours a day in their rooms? All this f**king bs of grinding and you can make it, pretty easy when you don't have to worry about paying bills or helping your family from paycheck to paycheck. These f**king people don't work hard, just had everything handed to them."
Redditors discussing about the Twitch streamer&#039;s clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)
Redditors discussing about the Twitch streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Comment by u/Fit_Entrance_5860 from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/JonJovii from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/thedndnut from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/eifel65 from discussion Nmplol reveals he inherited $350k when he was 14 years old in LivestreamFail

Nmplol is a prominent Twitch streamer who has over a million followers on his channel. In addition to being a Just Chatting personality, the 32-year-old is an avid gamer, having played World of Warcraft, Z1: Battle Royale, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

