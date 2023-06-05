"Black guy and a girl" - xQc gives his "wild guess" on why Nmplol and Malena receive the most hate threads on Reddit

On June 5, 2023, French-Canadian personality Felix "xQc" went over the viral document created by Bluewolf, who shared their findings related to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The research was based on a dataset of 588,894 posts and 7,803,083 comments made between July 7, 2015, and April 20, 2023. One of the conclusions they reached was that Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" gets the "biggest/most negative hate threads" when his girlfriend Malena gets featured.

When xQc saw this, he decided to make a "wild guess" about the situation. He claimed that there are many "closeted racists and misogynists" in the forum. He remarked:

"I think there's a lot of closeted racists and misogynists. And, these are, like, a combo of two people in one channel... of a Black guy and a girl. And, I feel like... umm... there's a strong... there's a strong correlation and a higher likeliness of people that will go above and beyond the rational line, to go hard at him. That's my take."

xQc explains why he thinks Nmplol and Malena receive the most hate threads on Reddit

The discussion began at the 40-minute mark of xQc's broadcast when he reviewed the aforementioned statistical document shared by Bluewolf. In their closing remarks, the latter stated:

"Of the Nmplol hate threads, the biggest/most negative hate threads were for Malena and Oro. There's a strong relationship between the amount of LSF posts/comments, and average view count for the Nmplol Twitch channel, with LSF posts likely leading to increased viewership at some points."

Timestamp: 00:40:00

After reading this, the Twitch star claimed he was about to say something "really unhinged." He suggested that his sentiments about the situation could be "wrong" and added:

"Dude, I'm going to... chat, I'm about to say something really unhinged. Okay, my take could be wrong about this, okay? I'm going to take a wild guess and say that there is probably a slight, if not more slight correlation between them (Nmplol and Malena) being a duo of... oh, s**t, dude! Dude, I'm just saying!"

At this point, xQc said that the r/LivestreamFail subreddit consists of "closeted racist and misogynistic" users. He went on to say that they go "above and beyond" the rational lines to target Nmplol and Malena.

Fans react to the streamer's take

xQc thoughts on the statistical figures have attracted a lot of attention on YouTube, with more than 80 fans commenting. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent reactions:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

One True King co-founder Matthew "Mizkif," also shared his thoughts on Bluewolf's document. He was surprised after learning that the top 1% of posters accounted for 23.3% of all submissions to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

