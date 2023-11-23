"Not that deep": Fans react to troll Reddit post joking about how MrBeast "staged" recent buried alive video goes viral

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" has recently gone viral for his new video where he buried himself alive for a whole week. The video was a sequel to his previous challenge, where he did the same, but for a significantly less duration of 50 hours. The new YouTube video has garnered 72 million views in just four days and also received a lot of appreciation and love from Jimmy's fans.

However, many were not satisfied with Jimmy's feat, and one user on Reddit made a troll post claiming that the video was staged as a joke.

The popular X account Drama Alert posted the Reddit thread on their account. Per the news account, Redditors are seriously accusing MrBeast of staging his latest video. Many viewers and fans responded to the X post defending Jimmy.

One user who did not find the challenge convincing, said:

"It's not that deep."

"No one is getting the reference" - Fans respond to the viral post accusing MrBeast of staging his recent video

MrBeast recently released a new video in which he spent an entire week buried alive underground. When Jimmy announced the video on X, it received a lot of attention and support from his fans. MrBeast even made another post thanking them for their support in helping the video reach the milestone of 55 million views.

When the Drama Alert post went viral on X for serious accusations of staging, users immediately swarmed the post to justify that the post was indeed a satire, referencing the popular meme - Saddam Hussein's Hiding Place. The post is an exact replica of the old meme.

Here is the popular meme to which the post was a reference to:

Fans and users went to the Reddit post to comment that people weren't getting the reference. sergiosodacool said:

"Lol, no one is getting the reference."

Another user sarcastically replied to the Reddit thread, leaving a lot of questions for users:

This Redditor said that even if there was a chance the video was fake, it was still quite entertaining:

Many users said that people were clearly misunderstanding the posts and even said that they weren't getting the joke:

User Birb-Squire tried to explain to others, commenting that it was a reference to a meme:

On DramaAlert's X post, a user commented that even if the video was indeed staged, it was still dangerous and not worth getting worked up over:

MrBeast is a popular YouTube content creator known for his survival challenge videos and philanthropic efforts. He is also currently engaged in a subscriber race against T-series and recently addressed his Indian fans, emphasizing that the competition is not about countries and that he loves all of his fans equally.