"Not even playing the same game": Twitch streamer CohhCarnage heaps praise on Cyberpunk 2077 while comparing it to Starfield

With the recent release of Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, streamers such as Ben "CohhCarnage" are once again revisiting the game ahead of the release of its much-anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion. The content creator could not help but praise its graphical fidelity after the recent patches. Ben even compared one of its opening Night City sequences to Starfield, praising CD Projekt Red's game over the recent Bethesda release.

As one of the top variety streamers on Twitch, CohhCarnage has played both sci-fi games since their launch but was decidedly for Cyberpunk 2077's neon lights. Laughing away any comparisons with Starfield's city lights, the streamer stated:

"Don't get me wrong, this is coming from somebody who likes Starfield. But it's just like, they are not even playing the same game in my opinion."

"God that looks so good!": CohhCarnage praises Cyberpunk 2077 after replaying version 2.0

With the Phantom Liberty expansion dropping in a couple of days, the latest version of CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG has received a lot of praise from the fanbase. While its janky launch may have deterred a lot of gamers, it appears that the latest update, coupled with the first DLC, has redeemed the game for many.

Among the various gameplay and quality of life changes, the visuals also have gotten an upgrade, and CohhCarnage was quite impressed upon seeing Night City with its neon lights and exclaimed:

"God that looks so good!"

Timestamp 9:29

The variety streamer did not stop there and started talking about comparisons between the game and Starfield, which also boasts a futuristic setting with cities that adopt the cyberpunk aesthetic. However, CohhCarnage laughed away the comparison, giving Cyberpunk 2077 the clear edge:

"Okay, there was this weird discussion going on. And I still cannot believe people even mentioned this. There's a discussion going on, and don't get me wrong, I like Starfield. I like it. But there was this weird discussion going on that neon in Starfield was better than that. And it's just like... (laughs) Really?"

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 update has seen a lot of changes to the core gameplay. Here is a guide to the revamped solo progression levels and rewards for players jumping into the RPG after the recent patch.