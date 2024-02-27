"Not like Twitch banning does anything": Community reacts as Korean streamers show adult content on their last day at Twitch

Several Twitch streamers based in Korea decided to commemorate their last day by showcasing a lot of adult and sexual content on the website, which normally would incur the platform's wrath and probably result in bans. However, with Twitch leaving Korea on February 27, it seems that most of these creators are not bothered with their account status.

The company announced its impending exit from Korea a few months ago, and many streamers and viewers expressed their disappointment at the decision. Now that the day has come, many seem to be disregarding the website's terms and service as a sort of last hurrah.

The wider streaming community has naturally been reacting to the situation, especially after clips depicting adult content went viral on social media. One Reddit user, u/Wisperino, noted that even if they were risking a ban, it wouldn't matter as the platform was exiting Korea:

"Why not? Not like Twitch banning them does anything"

Comment byu/keereeyos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Korean streamers on Twitch flaunt the rules on the last day

Portraying and showing explicit content on the streaming platform has been a point of contention for a long time. Last year, when Twitch lifted penalties on artistic nudity and some other policies, there was a huge backlash from the community that ultimately resulted in the platform reinstating their previous rules.

With the Korean exit here, some streamers from the country seem to be flouting these rules and playing video games and doing other content that can very well be called pornographic. Many viewers have been wondering why such streams and clips have not been taken down, with some fans joking about moderators not doing their jobs.

Comment byu/keereeyos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/keereeyos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more general reactions to the various clips that have gone viral on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Comment byu/keereeyos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/keereeyos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/keereeyos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

As mentioned before, Twitch's exit from Korea was announced in a press release from December 2023, with the CEO Dan Clancy directly addressing the issue in a blog post and subsequent streams. One of the major reasons Clancy cited for leaving the country was the high operational cost, claiming that network charges are substantially more than in other places.

Regardless of the net neutrality debate, the fact that the streaming giant was shutting down all its services in the country was met with a lot of disappointment from streamers who depend on content creation to survive. Recently, it was reported that a Korean government agency imposed a hefty fine on Twitch for allegedly breaking laws.