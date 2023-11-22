"Nothing accidental about that": Adin Ross goes viral for seemingly mocking a group on video chat by mimicking a monkey

In Adin Ross' recent stream, he explored the app called Monkey. While flipping through the people on it, his chat kept distracting him by sending him TTS messages. Following this, he started mimicking a monkey when he was matched with a group of Black people. They immediately skipped him, making him appear racist.

Adin laughed and blamed the timing. He even said to his chat that it probably looked "really bad" and that he didn't mean to come across as insensitive. The content creator said:

"Nah bro, that was really bad. Bro, you know that I didn't mean it like that, bro. Ya'll being weird. On God, dude, it's just the timing...."

The clip from the Kick stream has gone viral on X after being posted by Drama Alert.

One X user responded to Adin's actions, saying:

"Nothing accidental about that."

"I mean the app is called Monkey": Some Adin Ross fans defend him on X while others call him out for racism

The app called Monkey has been trending on social media ever since the popular website Omegle closed its doors. It is a similar app where, upon registration, you're matched with random strangers on video chat based on your preferences. The Drama Alert post headlined the viral clip featuring Adin Ross mimicking a monkey.

While acting like a primate on his stream out of anger after being spammed with TTS messages by his chat, he got matched with a group, causing them to skip him. Fans have commented under the X post, with this individual defending him.

Another individual came to his support.

Many, however, thought his actions weren't inadvertent.

Another user thought the timing of the match was to blame.

Adin Ross has not yet responded to Drama Alert's post of the viral clip. He has lost millions of dollars while gambling on Kick and has been embroiled in several controversies involving other streamers lately. Despite this, his popularity continues to grow, and he has around 809K followers on the Kick.