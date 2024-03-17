"Nothing bad actually happened" - Destiny says Caitibugzz was "not sexually assaulted" amid GeorgeNotFound controversy

During a recent stream, political commentator and streamer Steven "Destiny" talked about the ongoing controversy involving GeorgeNotFound after allegations of sexual assault were levied against the Dream SMP co-founder by fellow streamer Caitibugzz. While discussing the "stages" of consent with a viewer, Destiny argued that "tickling," as allegedly done by George, could be considered a stage of consent.

Further, he stated that since things did not escalate from that point and "nothing bad" happened then on, as per him, Caitibugzz was "not sexually assaulted":

"Regardless of all of these things, uh, nothing bad actually happened. She didn't get r*ped, she didn't get f**gered or nothing crazy happened like that. She was fine, she walked away at the end of the night. Everything's okay. (Viewer on call states that she was sexually assaulted) Not sexually assaulted."

"Had the ability to walk away the entire time" - Destiny gives his opinion on the Catibugzz and GeorgeNotFound controversy

Caitibugzz had alleged that she was subjected to "a lot of touch" by George, with him reportedly initiating most of it. She had also stated that the pair were cuddling at the party, with him "spooning" her from her left side. On the other side, George stated that he felt the cuddling to be "mutual" and did not believe it to be an "invitation" for anything further.

In his recent stream on Kick, Destiny took to his Discord to talk with a viewer about the recent allegations made by Caitibugzz. The viewer believed that Caiti was subjected to sexual assault through George's tickling behavior. They began discussing the stages that George and Caiti must have been going through in their interactions at the time. The viewer states:

"Consent is in stages, right? Of course."

To this Destiny responds:

"Yeah. So like, cuddling, maybe touching, and then maybe tickling. Those are the stages that they were moving through. And then after the tickling, I guess it didn't go any further than that, which is fine."

After the viewer stated that they should "agree to disagree" on the matter, Destiny refused and stated that tickling by itself cannot be considered sexual assault, calling the viewer "wrong". He also stated that perpetuating such a "culture" could disempower women and reduce their agency as they would never get to know what they are capable of doing in such a situation to protect themselves:

"Okay, you're just wrong. There is no agree to disagree. You're creating a culture where young women are going to be disempowered, have no agency and are more likely to get r*ped, because you have no idea of like what is capable on the woman's side."

Steven stated his belief that Caiti could remove herself from the circumstances. He added that she was engaging in "dumb" behavior, including drinking while she was underage and going into a guy's room:

"She had the ability to walk away the entire time. She was drinking underage, which is also really dumb. She went into a guy's room, which is also kinda dumb."

George also recently clarified that he did not know the fact that Caiti was 18 years old at the time of their encounter, and at the time, circumstances had led to believe that she was over the age of 21.