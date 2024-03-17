"My impression at the time was that it was very mutual" - GeorgeNotFound responds to "cuddling" accusation by Caitibugzz

George "GeorgeNotFound" has released a new statement in response to the allegations made by Twitch streamer Caitibugzz. In a video titled My Response, the Dream SMP member addressed Caitibugzz's accusation of him initiating "a lot of touch" when they cuddled.

Here's what she had written in a detailed post on X:

"We cuddled. A lot of the touch was initiated by him, probably not realizing it. I mean, he was literally spooning me from my left as I faced Ghostie to my right. A lot of cuddling he may have felt was personal but was just, me being drunk. Everyone on the couch was doing the same thing, all drunk, close together, but I get it, I was drunk."

While admitting to initiating a "lot of cuddling," GeorgeNotFound stated that his "impression at the time" was that the situation was "very mutual." He elaborated:

"I do think a lot of cuddling was initiated by me but some of it wasn't. I was also drunk but my impression at the time was that it was very mutual."

"I don't think just cuddling is an invitation" - GeorgeNotFound responds to Twitch streamer Caitibugzz's accusations amid the alleged assault controversy

GeorgeNotFound read out loud the following passage from Twitch streamer Caitibugzz's post:

"I didn't think cuddling automatically meant it was to turn sexual. I didn't know it was an invitation. I wasn't gonna push him off in front of everyone. He took it a step further in front of everyone. All because he assumed things and assumed he had the right. As a shy person, I could not speak up in front of him and everyone else. Let alone say yes."

Caiti had also questioned:

"Even if you wanted to take a step forward sexually, why do it in the open? If you're cautious about consent, why not ask? That's usually the first step, and more important, why does everything have to get taken a step further? And may I reiterate that I was drunk."

In response, GeorgeNotFound said:

"I don't think just cuddling is an invitation for anything. I only brought the cuddling up because it's something that she didn't mention at all in her original stream. (GeorgeNotFound plays a clip from Caitibugzz's Twitch stream titled, 'my story') And again, it's something that I think people need to know about to understand my perspective fully."

In the same video, GeorgeNotFound stated that he had been unaware of Caitibugzz being 18 years old during their interaction. While apologizing to the streamer for "assuming" that she was over the age of 21, the Briton stated that he would "explicitly ask for a person's age" moving forward.