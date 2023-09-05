Nova Esports is a successful Chinese mobile-centric esports organization, and they are probably looking forward to entering the MLBB pro scene soon. According to a pinned tweet from September 5, 2023, the esports organization is now looking for recruits to create an MLBB pro team to set foot in the industry.

After conquering various esports competitions like Arena of Valor, Brawl Stars, and more, they are looking for capable players to bear their flags in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang competitions. This article brings everything you need to know about the recruitment process.

Eligibility Criteria to apply for a spot in the Nova Esports MLBB roster

As mentioned in the tweet from the organization's official page, players need to meet some specific requirements to apply. They have divided them into two categories: selection requirements and basic requirements.

Selection Requirements:

Applicants either need to have the above stars in the Supreme Myth or

Legend VS. Legend (ADV) Legend over 75 stars

Basic Requirements:

Applicants should be proficient in Chinese

Should be at least 18 years of age

Has to obey club management, have quality, execution ability, and strong ability to handle pressure

Should be free of any contract

Should have a love for the collective, take pride in the team, and have an outgoing personality.

How to apply for a spot on the Nova Esports MLBB roster

As per the tweet on the page, interested gamers can apply via WhatsApp, Telegram, and Email. They will need to provide a resume that will have their Name, Game Number ID, Year of Birth, Location of Expertise, Gaming Experience, Current Gaming Level, Professional Experience, Historical Competition Honors, and such information.

You can send your resume via WhatsApp or Telegram at +86 13699445543 or email it to them at [email protected]

Many amazing teams are entering the MLBB esports scene this season. MPL MENA already has teams that will be starting their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) journey for the first time with this tournament.

Now, the news of Nova Esports following in their footsteps to enter the professional scene proves that the competitive circuit of the game is well and truly budding.