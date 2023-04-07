NRG Esports make a comeback to League of Legends with acquisition of CLG

NRG Esports have officially confirmed that they are taking over CLG and their LCS spot as they make a bold comeback to the world of League of Legends. The acquisition will be led by NRG Esports CEO Andy Miller.

As a result of the acquisition, the iconic history that CLG have built as one of the oldest League of Legends teams in LCS has come to an end.

Amid numerous reports claiming that NRG Esports are the leading candidates to take CLG's LCS slot, they finally made good on their promise to return to the North American league following their relegation to the NACS back in 2016.

Andy Miller shares his thoughts and plans for NRG Esports in League of Legends

In the announcement video, Andy Miller, NRG Esports CEO, stated that after years of trying to find a way to return to the LCS, the team's dream of making a comeback has come true with the acquisition of CLG.

He added that the majority of CLG's League of Legends infrastructure will be kept intact following the acquisition. This means that the current CLG roster, academy team, as well as all the staff members, including those from the analyst and coaching departments, will continue in their roles.

Miller also expressed gratitude towards everyone who helped CLG on their journey to become a part of NRG Esports. He also thanked Madison Square Garden Corporation, the now former parent company of CLG, as they are set to become a major shareholder in NRG Esports.

When does NRG Esports plan to change CLG's name?

Andy Miller stated that the organization is planning on eventually changing the team's name in the LCS from CLG to NRG Esports. However, they will only do it if Riot Games allows them to.

This does indicate that unless Riot Games (League of Legends parent company) grants early permission, NRG Esports will continue to use the brand name CLG in the upcoming LCS 2023 Summer Split.

