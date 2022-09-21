NVIDIA RTX Remix could bring ray tracing to Batman: Arkham Knight, Bioshock with RTX Remasters

NVIDIA RTX Remix might just turn out to be a godsend for games like Batman: Arkham Knight and Bioshock, as fans may avail a much better deal than predicted. Following earlier leaks, it was expected that these games would get a remastered version with RTX enabled.

This change could come as a major relief for fans as they won't need to buy the remastered version of the two games but rather, simply use the mods created with the NVIDIA RTX Remix tool, which was announced earlier at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) September 2022 event. The tool allows the creation of mods that enable the presence of features like Ray Tracing in older games.

The exact outcome of the action is already visible, thanks to the recreation of Valve's Portal. CEO Jensen Heung showcased the masterpiece that the age-old classic has become, thanks to the tool. He also went on to reveal what it means for other older titles, including the Elder Scrolls series, which uses mods. Something similar could also be along the lines of games such as Batman: Arkham Knight and Bioshock.

NVIDIA RTX Remix's work with Portal opens new scope for Batman: Arkham Knight and Bioshock

Earlier last year, a major leak revealed several rumored projects to come later. Some of them, interestingly, were older titles like Batman: Arkham Knight and Bioshock, and had RTX enabled on them. Ever since, fans have eagerly anticipated a remastered version from their respective publishers.

However, it became much clearer last evening as NVIDIA RTX Remix showcased its capabilities. NVIDIA has been working to recreate Portal – one of Valve's classics – with the help of mods.

Jensen explained in detail the scope of the mods and what they offer to the gaming community. He then went on to showcase what kind of impact the NVIDIA RTX Remix tool will have in creating these mods, allowing players to enable features like Ray Tracing. Interestingly, the before and after effects appeared stunning, and the overall improvements were evident.

If this is a typical pattern, there won't be a remaster for games like Batman: Arkham Knight or Bioshock. But fans don't need to be upset if the NVIDIA RTX Remix tool does what it promises, as gamers will be able to directly enable RTX in these games with the help of mods.

Interestingly, Portal has been remastered with the tool while Bioshock misses out. Among the games revealed in the earlier leak, these are the two titles that ran natively on DirectX 9. Hence, it still leaves some room for 2K Games to come with their own remastered version. For games like Batman: Arkham Knight, modding seems to be the way forward.

