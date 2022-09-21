How Nvidia RTX Remix is expected to dictate the future of video game modding

The Nvidia RTX Remix Runtime is a cutting-edge, unique D3D9 Runtime that enables RTX Remix to record textures, geometry, lighting, and cameras. Mods are responsible for the creation of nine out of the top 10 competitive games. For game modification, Nvidia produced RTX Remix, an Omniverse application.

Simply launch your preferred game and capture it in USD, which gets loaded into the Omniverse, to begin altering it. Elder Scrolls Morrowind, a 2002 release from Bethesda and perhaps one of the most modded games of all time, was used by Nvidia as an example in the exhibit.

The D3D9 runtime is used to transmit draw calls — or render instructions — to the GPU in vintage games like Morrowind. These draw calls are intercepted by the RTX Remix Runtime, which then decodes them into separate assets and reassembles them into the same scene.

RTX Remix then transforms the assets before creating and running bespoke 3D pipelines built on the widely used Universal Scene Description (USD) open 3D framework.

How does Nvidia's RTX Remix work?

The Portal with the RTX montage that was exhibited at today's GTC keynote was a mod. The achievement was made possible by Nvidia aided by Omniverse. The modding community is enormous and in video games, everyone is an author. Globally, there are millions of modders, and each year, billions of modifications are downloaded.

Once in RTX Remix, the AI-assisted toolset helps the conversion of materials to physically correct attributes using an AI model which uses deep learning to unwind textures and objects. Game assets may then be improved using the extensive Omniverse ecosystem of creative tools.

Export the RTX mod pack when finished, then launch the game using the RTX render.

RTX Remix uses AI to streamline and expedite the art remastering process. With up to 4X, AI Super Resolution boosts the captured textures' resolution, converting 1080p-class textures into superior 4K files. As well as scanning the game's surroundings, AI Physically Based Materials adds PBR attributes to all extracted components.

From a flat surface with a simple texture to a complex stone surface with a roughness map that interacts with light realistically – as shown in these pictures from TaleWorlds Entertainment's Mount & Blade – a cobblestone floor can quickly change dramatically.

What does the release of this software mean in terms of the future of the video game modding clique?

As better GPUs become available, mods improve visuals, lengthen the life of a game with additional content, broaden its audience with complete gameplay adaptations, and keep games in a current state for years after the official DLC and update support has ended.

They are a significant component of PC games and have a discernible influence on a game's long-term sales and level of popularity. In actuality, modifications were the origin of the tactical shooter, MOBA, and battle royale genres. Nine of the top ten competitive games played today owe their origins to modifications.

Once complete, the RTX Remix Mod is easy to export and share with other online players. All they need to do is download the mod, place it in the game's directory next to the .exe file and start the game. The 64-bit Vulkan renderer in the NVIDIA RTX Remix Runtime takes the place of outdated rendering technologies and APIs, improving graphics on the fly.

Players can also benefit from the instant addition of NVIDIA DLSS 3, for incredibly smooth frame rates and NVIDIA Reflex, which improves responsiveness by reducing end-to-end system latency. Best of all, NVIDIA RTX Remix Mods work alongside existing gameplay mods downloaded from Nexus Mods and other sites, giving games with rich modded content an instant ray-traced upgrade.

RTX Remix is the most sophisticated game modification tool ever made and is quite honestly an amazing bit of technology. Portal, RTX, and RTX Remix will be accessible after the Ada launch. Amazing graphics are produced using RTX neural rendering algorithms running on programmable shaders, RT cores, and tensor cores.

Ada's overall processing capacity is a huge improvement over the ampere generation, and the performance reflects this. Rasterized video games are 2 times faster and RTX games are about 4 times faster on this new platform. Now, we can all look forward to reliving our nostalgic days with a seasoning of current-day graphics. I just feel that this is the point where we should say that one cliche “The future is here”.

