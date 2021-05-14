How to fix DirectX Runtime Error in Valorant

Valorant players have often faced DirectX Runtime Errors since the closed beta period.

Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter has gained massive popularity since its release on June 2nd, 2020. However, players come across certain errors while playing the game, and the DirectX Runtime Error is one of them.

There are several reasons for this issue in Valorant. It is usually caused because of the outdated or corrupted graphics card driver, or an old version of DirectX on the PC. This can be fixed with a reinstallation or an update.

Solving the DirectX Runtime Error in Valorant

Updating DirectX

Players need to update DirectX by following the steps below:

Press the Windows key on the keyboard. Type and search for ‘Check for Updates,’ then click on it. A Windows Update page will appear where players can download the update. They can then install the latest version of DirectX from here.

Uninstall Riot Vanguard

Players will need to uninstall Riot Vanguard to continue with fixing the DirectX problem. It is the anti-cheat security software in Valorant to protect competitive integrity. However, it also resists some fixes from occurring.

Users can do so by following the steps below:

Click on Windows for Start Menu to appear. Type and search for “Add or Remove Programs.” See the results and the click on it. Go to search menu and search for ‘Riot Vanguard’. Click on Riot Vanguard icon, and the click on ‘Uninstall’. Confirm the uninstallation process.

After the Valorant update, the Riot Vanguard will automatically get installed.

Updating graphics drivers

Fix DirectX Runtime Error

NVIDIA

Go to the Windows menu and search for “NVIDIA control panel.” After the results appear, click on the “NVIDIA control panel.” Go to the “Help Menu” and then select “Updates” option. Enable and disable the NVIDIA update by click on the Automatically check for updates box. First disable it, and then enable it. Select how often the PC will take updates automatically. Enable and disable the system tray balloon notifications. For disabling, remove the check from the ‘Notify Me’ box. Enable and disable the beta driver notifications from the Include beta updates checkbox. Enable and disable the automatic game and program profiles, including SLI, from Game and Program Profiles checkbox.

Valorant DirectX fix

NVIDIA GeForce

Type and search “NVIDIA GeForce Experience” in the Windows Start menu. Find it and click it. Go to Drivers and then click on it. Click on ‘Check for Updates’ or ‘Update’. Download the update and after it is done, click on Install. Click on Next and Finish.

Fix DirectX Runtime Error

AMD Graphics

Open the AMD Driver and Support Page. Head to Auto-Detect, and Install Updates for Radeon Graphics and Ryzen Chipset Drivers for Windows. Click on the ‘Download Now’ option and to download the Driver Auto-detect tool. After it is done, run the file from the save location folder. Click on Install and the the setup will start. Click on Next and finish. Then restart the PC, and Reinstall Valorant.

After restarting and reinstalling Valorant, the Riot Vanguard will automatically get downloaded.