What is Valorant Error 39 and how to possibly fix it?

Valorant is Riot Games’ hugely popular multiplayer tactical shooter which came out on June 2nd, 2020. Developers have steadily pushed patches and fixes to minimize issues faced by Valorant players. However, there are still are some annoying issues that pop up from time to time.

One such instance is error 39. This mysterious error can be quite difficult to troubleshoot. The error codes page in the official Valorant website makes no mention of error 39, which makes the issue doubly frustrating to deal with.

Error 39 in Valorant usually plague players around the time a new patch drops. This is most likely due to the huge influx of players who are trying to get their hands on the new shiny skins or to check out the new agent or map.

The error 39 is coupled with a message - “There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client.” But oftentimes, restarting the launcher does not resolve the issue, which is a cause for concern.

How to solve Error 39 in Valorant

Error 39 pops up when the Valorant game client cannot connect to Riot Games’ servers. Valorant being an online multiplayer game, requires the player to always be connected to the Riot Games’ server to play the game. So, anything disrupting this can cause error 39.

To solve error 39 in Valorant, the first order of action would be to restart the game, as the game client says.

If the error message persists, then it is time to check the internet connection on the player’s end. It is recommended to restart the router and subsequently the computer before launching Valorant again.

If the error message still persists, then it is quite safe to rule out any issues from the user’s end. At this point, players have to wait or contact Riot support.

If there is a wide scale issue with the server in any region, or if Riot has scheduled any server maintenance, the official Twitter will always notify the community. However, if one wants to manually check the server status in their region, they can head over to the Valorant server status page.