The anti-cheat PD exposes more Valorant cheaters, and the steep price they paid in Vanguard’s wake

Riot’s Vanguard in Valorant has been one of the most successful anti-cheat systems in the history of gaming.

The kernel-based software has set itself apart from other anti-cheat applications and is often labeled the most efficient anti-cheat system in modern gaming. With over 4500 HWID bans under its belt in early 2021, Vanguard is a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the anti-cheat vigilante, Anti-Cheat Police Department, devoted to catching cheaters, has also had a big hand in helping Valorant maintain its competitive integrity.

The vigilante recently tweeted an example of one such misconduct.

This is why you don't cheat in Valorant, a cheat developer decided to brick everyone's OS because Riot keeps detecting his cheat, so there was 1 customer where he lost $5k in BTC + his uni work all this for a $20 cheat? At what cost? around 500+ people were effected fat W for VG pic.twitter.com/1UuGy1DNoI — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) March 17, 2021

History of anti-cheat PD in Valorant

The anti-cheat PD has been successful in exposing professional players who have used third-party applications to get an unfair advantage over their opponents.

In early February, a similar incident took place when a Turkish Valorant professional Yasin “Nisay” Gök was accused of cheating in-game by the anti-cheat PD. In the very next update, Nisay was banned permanently by Riot’s Vanguard.

The person(s) behind the anti-cheat PD maintain a discord server. This community driven initiative gathers information on cheaters and provides an avenue for players to report players who are portraying suspicious behavior.

if you are a valorant player, and you found cheaters or you suspect someone of cheating or you have found a cheating discord/forum you think i should look at please let me know and reported to me on discord https://t.co/Nwy5FWFpcS



RT's are appreciated — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) June 13, 2020

It is hard to decipher if this person(s) behind the anti-cheat PD is connected to Riot’s Vanguard team, but it is clearly evident that the vigilante’s posts have had a huge impact on the incoming bans. The vigilante has had a good track record of exposing cheaters with immediate sanctions from Riot.

Riot’s Vanguard

Riot’s Vanguard is a kernel-based software that runs in the background even if the person is not playing Valorant. When it was first introduced, it was criticized by many individuals with accusations of data mining.

Before ANYONE touches Valorant:https://t.co/10C9d9249l

It has a kernel level anti-cheat that boots itself every time when your PC launches and the only way to avoid it is to uninstall it.



Now you can make a decision to install malware or not. — mirta000 (@mirta0001) April 13, 2020

So apparently Valorant's anti-cheat is set up like malware, (produced by a company 100% owned by Tencent, who are involved in making China's social credit system) and shocker, it's not stopping cheaters anyway, and appears to be missing key features Riot promised 🙃 — TDM_Heyzeus (@TDM_Jesus) April 13, 2020

However, Riot has improved Vanguard beyond expectations. Today, it is an example of how an anti-cheat system should be. With the efficient functioning of Vanguard, the number of cheaters in game on a daily basis has almost been reduced to zero.

Are riot just owning cheaters currently? Haven’t felt like I’ve matched with or against someone cheating in my games at least. — dephh (@dephh_csgo) March 18, 2021

The Valorant community has reacted very positively to the changes that have occurred due to Vanguard. There are still a few hackers and miners looking for a way to gain something but they're currently at an all-time low.

love seeing some cheater tears.



lowkey Riot could make money out of Vanguard if they decide to let other companies use it — PopsDops (@pops_dops) March 17, 2021

Good. Cheaters deserve any consequence they suffer. — Krafteon (@Krafteon) March 17, 2021

Cheaters are the lowest scum of the earth — AmRich (@TherealAmRich) March 17, 2021

Imagine cheating or hacking in a game. Tbh this shit is karma for being a bitch — Violent Swami (@SwamiBeats) March 17, 2021