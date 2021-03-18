The anti-cheat PD exposes more Valorant cheaters, and the steep price they paid in Vanguard’s wake

Riot’s Vanguard in Valorant has been one of the most successful anti-cheat systems in the history of gaming.
The kernel-based software has set itself apart from other anti-cheat applications and is often labeled the most efficient anti-cheat system in modern gaming. With over 4500 HWID bans under its belt in early 2021, Vanguard is a force to be reckoned with.
Meanwhile, the anti-cheat vigilante, Anti-Cheat Police Department, devoted to catching cheaters, has also had a big hand in helping Valorant maintain its competitive integrity.
The vigilante recently tweeted an example of one such misconduct.
History of anti-cheat PD in Valorant
The anti-cheat PD has been successful in exposing professional players who have used third-party applications to get an unfair advantage over their opponents.
In early February, a similar incident took place when a Turkish Valorant professional Yasin “Nisay” Gök was accused of cheating in-game by the anti-cheat PD. In the very next update, Nisay was banned permanently by Riot’s Vanguard.
The person(s) behind the anti-cheat PD maintain a discord server. This community driven initiative gathers information on cheaters and provides an avenue for players to report players who are portraying suspicious behavior.
It is hard to decipher if this person(s) behind the anti-cheat PD is connected to Riot’s Vanguard team, but it is clearly evident that the vigilante’s posts have had a huge impact on the incoming bans. The vigilante has had a good track record of exposing cheaters with immediate sanctions from Riot.
Riot’s Vanguard
Riot’s Vanguard is a kernel-based software that runs in the background even if the person is not playing Valorant. When it was first introduced, it was criticized by many individuals with accusations of data mining.
However, Riot has improved Vanguard beyond expectations. Today, it is an example of how an anti-cheat system should be. With the efficient functioning of Vanguard, the number of cheaters in game on a daily basis has almost been reduced to zero.
The Valorant community has reacted very positively to the changes that have occurred due to Vanguard. There are still a few hackers and miners looking for a way to gain something but they're currently at an all-time low.