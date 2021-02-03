Valorant Pro Yasin “Nisay” Gök and the controversy surrounding his disappearance from the scene

Valorant's Vanguard has been widely praised for being the most efficient anti-cheat system in modern gaming.
After receiving criticism in the beta stages of Valorant, Vanguard has improved beyond expected boundaries. With the latest update of 4500 users being handed HWID bans across platforms, it also abolished servers associated with the users in scrutiny.
An anti-cheat vigilante, known for its exposition of various hackers, has recently made a Twitter post about a Pro-Turkish player named Yasin “Nisay” Gök being missing from the leaderboard ladder. They went on to speculate that he could have possibly been banned.
Player profile of Valorant pro Nisay
Nisay has been playing Valorant ever since the beta stages. As of right now, he is connected to an esports organization called Beşiktaş Esports. He was one of the newest additions to the team. He played in two tournaments - Open Fire and VERSUS LEGENDS.
Except for these two tournaments, Nisay has no prior professional record. He had been on the leaderboard for quite a while, until suddenly, he disappeared from the scene entirely. The anti-cheat vigilante tweeted that he was probably banned from Valorant.
The vigilante, Anti-Cheat Police Department, also stated that he has been accused of hacking by the Turkish community of Valorant for a long time. A video quickly followed, on which the acquisitions are based upon.
Community reaction
Following this controversial tweet, the community showed their anger towards Nisay. Even some pro-players expressed their concerns about his crosshair placement - one of them being professional Valorant player Aleksander “Zeek” Zygmunt.
Future of Nisay
After last night’s tweet about the controversial disappearance of Nisay from the ladder, he posted a video of where he was seen launching Valorant from his computer.
In this video, his name is visible quite clearly on the screen, with him queuing for matchmaking. His rank, though, has dropped to immortal. The question about why his rank dropped, remains a mystery.
After this strong comeback against all the online slander, he received a huge amount of support from his fans
There is an unbelievable lack of clarity surrounding the reason behind his rank dropping, but until more information is revealed, fans will have no option but to remain patient and watch on by.Published 03 Feb 2021, 21:38 IST