Valorant Pro Yasin “Nisay” Gök and the controversy surrounding his disappearance from the scene

Valorant's Vanguard has been widely praised for being the most efficient anti-cheat system in modern gaming.

After receiving criticism in the beta stages of Valorant, Vanguard has improved beyond expected boundaries. With the latest update of 4500 users being handed HWID bans across platforms, it also abolished servers associated with the users in scrutiny.

An anti-cheat vigilante, known for its exposition of various hackers, has recently made a Twitter post about a Pro-Turkish player named Yasin “Nisay” Gök being missing from the leaderboard ladder. They went on to speculate that he could have possibly been banned.

There is a Pro-Turkish player known as "Nisay" that plays for @bjkesports that apparently has been banned from the ladder since he is nowhere to be seen anymore, multiple people from the Turkish Pro-community have informed us that he is not on the top 500 ladder anymore — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) February 2, 2021

Player profile of Valorant pro Nisay

Nisay has been playing Valorant ever since the beta stages. As of right now, he is connected to an esports organization called Beşiktaş Esports. He was one of the newest additions to the team. He played in two tournaments - Open Fire and VERSUS LEGENDS.

Except for these two tournaments, Nisay has no prior professional record. He had been on the leaderboard for quite a while, until suddenly, he disappeared from the scene entirely. The anti-cheat vigilante tweeted that he was probably banned from Valorant.

The vigilante, Anti-Cheat Police Department, also stated that he has been accused of hacking by the Turkish community of Valorant for a long time. A video quickly followed, on which the acquisitions are based upon.

Bit of context the player has been accused of being a cheater in the Turkish community for the longest time here is a video where most people think he is cheating at https://t.co/XWQsPjgjAs



I have sent a lot of information towards @ItsGamerDoc about the player in the past — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) February 2, 2021

Community reaction

Following this controversial tweet, the community showed their anger towards Nisay. Even some pro-players expressed their concerns about his crosshair placement - one of them being professional Valorant player Aleksander “Zeek” Zygmunt.

https://t.co/1ZiRduC0vP i've never seen someone with more unnatural crosshair movement in any game ever



if this guy isnt cheating then hes a BIG talent XDD — G2 zeek (@G2zeek) February 2, 2021

I don't want to call people out but the crosshair movement is looking very unnatural to me, that's not human movement right? — Noizeeh (@MethodNoizeeh) February 2, 2021

https://t.co/RpipwkhD8D here is another great example of his weird mouse movement. https://t.co/Ajm7HWkX8f and this aswell.



I agree with you aswell on this Mr. zeek — lyNxi (@lyNxiiii_) February 2, 2021

Future of Nisay

After last night’s tweet about the controversial disappearance of Nisay from the ladder, he posted a video of where he was seen launching Valorant from his computer.

In this video, his name is visible quite clearly on the screen, with him queuing for matchmaking. His rank, though, has dropped to immortal. The question about why his rank dropped, remains a mystery.

evet arkadaslar. hesabim da bi sorun yok! (rank düsmüs olmasi disin da) banlanmadim! neden rank düstügümü vs insallah yakinda ögrenicez. pic.twitter.com/HmULJzuz2C — Yasin Gök (@nisayFPS) February 2, 2021

After this strong comeback against all the online slander, he received a huge amount of support from his fans

Takma abi gerçekten baya iyi oynuyorsun çok başarılısın — KingEfe (@Efe42780229) February 3, 2021

Yasin makine diyorum ya — HsM (@HsMACHINA) February 2, 2021

There is an unbelievable lack of clarity surrounding the reason behind his rank dropping, but until more information is revealed, fans will have no option but to remain patient and watch on by.