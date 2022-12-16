Ocean Sharma joins Velocity Gaming as content creator

In the latest news, the popular Indian YouTuber & Caster, Ocean Sharma, has joined Velocity Gaming as a content creator. The announcement regarding this came through a dedicated video on the official social media page of Velocity Gaming titled "Lehrien." He was seen donning the team's jersey in the video.

Ocean Sharma goes by the name of "GamingProOcean" on his YouTube channel, which he started in 2019. The channel has now grown in size and boasts a massive subscriber count of 8,70,000. He is also followed by 3,47,000 people on his Instagram handle.

He typically creates gaming content on his YouTube channel, Gaming Pro Ocean, which consists of gameplay breakdowns, tutorials, strategies, and player interviews. His audience enjoys the explanatory aspect of his content, which keeps them hooked.

About Ocean Sharma

Ocean is also well known for his casting and commentary on popular esports titles including Valorant and PUBG Mobile. Having cast multiple major events, including the PMWL 2020 and BGIS 2021, his name has become synonymous with Indian BGMI events.

He recently also commentated on the Ultimate Kho Kho league pushing his boundaries beyond esports and gaming and venturing into traditional sports.

Ocean @lameboredghini The sweetest people to vibe with The sweetest people to vibe with 👑❤️ https://t.co/kkGAVxQGBW

Prior to joining Velocity Gaming, Ocean Sharma was a part of OREsports and Skylightz Gaming. He has also donned the role of analyst and coach for the BGMI rosters of these squads whenever required. He was also an analyst for GodLike Esports in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021

About Velocity Gaming

Velocity Gaming has been a part of the Indian gaming and esports ecosystem for quite a while now. The organization is co-owned by Manoj "Sentinel" Kasyap, popularly known as "Anna" who is also the face of the organization. Having entered the Indian scene in 2019, Velocity has grown manifold and has signed multiple content creators and players.

The organization currently fields a roster in Valorant, which features popular players like Amaterasu, Rite2ace, Hellff, Deathmaker, Excali, and more. The squad has won several tournaments over the past few years and has previously also ventured into BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

On the content side of things, Velocity Gaming includes popular names including TBone, Lord Bathura, and RakaZone Gaming. Their YouTube channel revolves around fun challenges, travel vlogs, gameplay, and other engaging content which is quite liked by viewers. The content emerging from the partnership between Velocity Gaming and Ocean Sharma will be intriguing to watch.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes