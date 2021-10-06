"GTA 6 is going to have more realistic graphics and I am going to enjoy the open world game for sure": Rishab "RakaZone" Karanwal

YouTube is a great platform for content creators and game streamers. From GTA 5 to Valorant, Rishab “RakaZone” Karanwal is a video game content creator who is well versed with a diverse range of games.

The streamer has nearly 500K subscribers and a combined view count of 30 million on his YouTube channel, RakaZone Gaming. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, RakaZone, shares his journey in the gaming world and talks about his love for FPS and open-world games.

Q. Gamers usually find a keen interest in video games from a very young age. How old were you when you first started playing video games? Which ones were your favorites?

I don’t exactly remember but I was in first or second standard when one of my friends got a gaming console. I used to join him in playing games such as Contra, Duck Hunt, Tetris, etc.

Q. The life of a part-time/full-time streamer is not always easy. Did you face criticism in your initial days as a streamer? Were your parents always supportive of your choice?

Initially, yes, it was very hard managing a full-time job with ten hours of office along with traveling and then four to five hours of streaming. My parents were kind of worried as they had no clue about what I was doing. Eventually, when a channel grows, one has to be consistent in uploading content, so he/she has to sacrifice birthday parties, vacations, and more functions.

Rishab Karanwal @rakazonegaming I don't know how to thank each one of you for supporting me throughout this journey. This award is dedicated to all of you ❤️ "Streamer Of The Year 2018" #RakaArmy I don't know how to thank each one of you for supporting me throughout this journey. This award is dedicated to all of you ❤️ "Streamer Of The Year 2018" #RakaArmy https://t.co/Hx79GXbCXH

Because of time constraints, my social circle was affected and a few even doubted my streaming career since it was unpopular. Since some friends doubted my career path, my parents showed more support and were always there with me no matter what. There was a slight hesitation from their end when I had quit my job, but everyone is happy now. So yes, there has been a lot of mental stress throughout my journey.

Q. Your YouTube channel “RakaZone Gaming” has over 452K subscribers. How did the idea of creating a YouTube channel become a reality?

As I studied digital marketing, I got to learn about how one can make side earnings via YouTube back in 2016. Also, as a student, I thought of giving it a try, so I started with streaming on YouTube and later joined Twitch after two months.

Q. Your YouTube channel has a combined view count of over 30 million. How do you plan on making your channel grow? What kind of videos can your fans expect from you in the future?

I usually don’t think of analytics for my channel. I still do it as my passion and I enjoy it. Being a variety streamer, my audience tends to enjoy my podcasts and game streams.

Q. You have a dedicated playlist for PUBG and you can also stream Valorant from time to time. What is the best aspect of battle royale games, according to you? What other battle royale and FPS games do you enjoy, aside from PUBG and Valorant?

PUBG PC was the game that gave me the initial boost as it was a new type of genre which was way too addictive for a gamer. It’s immersive for the viewer as well as they become curious to witness what happens next. Aside from PUBG, I really enjoy Warzone and Apex Legends as it is faster and more interesting.

Q. The GTA RP scene in India is still in its early stages and you are one of the few Indian streamers to give it a go. What is it about GTA RP that appeals to you the most? Which GTA RP server do you like the most?

GTA Roleplay is too fun as one can go ahead and make a story with a character in-game. They also have the option to play with “n” number of friends. Players are into GTA RP as the story of the character feels like it is split into episodes, similar to the concept of a web series.

I don’t have a specific liking for a server. I enjoy the servers where my friends play.

Q. All GTA fans are waiting ardently for the release of GTA 6. What are your hopes for the upcoming GTA title? How different can it be from the previous games in the series?

To be honest, I do not usually get excited for any new game. All I know is that GTA 6 is going to be a game with more realistic graphics. I will surely enjoy the open-world game once it releases.

Q. Since there are so many aspiring game streamers out there, how do you aspire to make your content unique? How long does it take to complete the content creation process?

When I started streaming there were hardly three to five Indian streamers but now there are thousands of them. In my five years of streaming, I have learned one thing, and that is: if one enjoys playing while live streaming, people will enjoy it, no matter what game it is.

Speaking of content creation, all of my videos are stream highlights and I have my editors and thumbnail artists who can help me with the process. Along with that, Alpha Zegus has helped me manage all my brand associations which has given me access to any resources that I need.

Q. What words of wisdom would you like to impart to budding YouTubers?

I would just say that if you are thinking of starting a YouTube channel for money & fame, you will eventually quit after two to three months. Getting a loyal audience is way too hard, you can only achieve this if you are being yourself in front of the camera. Obviously, there will be some haters, but the positive viewers are going to help you overcome all those negative comments. So just enjoy yourself and be creative.

