Octopath Traveler 2 confirmed for Xbox Game Pass: Platforms, release date and more

Square Enix has confirmed that Octopath Traveler 2, a sequel to the acclaimed Nintendo Switch JRPG, will be part of the Xbox Game Pass upon release. An Xbox and PC version of the title was announced during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 earlier this month. This present revelation opens the doors to a bigger audience than traditional platforms would have made viable.

With its addition to the ever-expanding catalog of games across the globe confirmed, here is everything players need to know about Octopath Traveler 2 on Xbox Game Pass.

Octopath Traveler 2 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass after launch on Xbox and PC platforms.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with Xbox Wire Japan, company Vice President Sarah Bond elaborated on the green team's plans to expand the subscription service to entice Japanese gaming audiences. Microsoft has only recently made an effort to push for Eastern game representation on their platforms, and it seems to be paying off with acclaimed games like Hi-Fi Rush.

However, that is not all. The inclusion of Japanese titles in Xbox Game Pass has started to attract even those players who have never considered playing these games or, for that matter, the genre. They can now try them out without any repercussions or issues.]

In the case of Octopath Traveler 2, we do not have a concrete release window for the game for Xbox Game Pass. However, it should make its way to the catalog when the game launches next year.

Currently, publisher Square Enix has only provided an Early 2024 release window. Players can enjoy it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Microsoft Store. The game is already available on Steam, so PC players have an avenue readily available for purchasing the game. On the other hand, Xbox fans will have to be a bit patient before they can step into the magical world of Solistia.

What is Octopath Traveler 2 about?

Players will control eight varied characters across the realm of Solistia to accomplish their goals. Building upon the fundamentals of the original, this is a bigger and grander tale than ever, which will intertwine the fates of all these heroes.

The iconic Break and Boost system returns as players strategically engage in turn-based combat to defeat powerful foes and utilize flashy spells and attacks to gain the upper hand.

Boasting the iconic HD-2D graphics innovated by Square Enix, Octopath Traveler 2 features retro graphics encapsulated by modern rendering techniques. Players can expect higher resolutions and 60 FPS frame rates on newer Xbox and PC platforms to enhance the experience.