Odyssey of the Dragonborn, Skyrim's expansion-sized mod project, gets its first official trailer

Odyssey of the Dragonborn, one of the biggest mods on the horizon for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s modding community, has finally received its first official reveal trailer. The much-awaited mod is a sequel to Legacy of the Dragonborn, an already coveted expansion-sized Skyrim mod from the same team headed by IceCreamAssassin.

Legacy of the Dragonborn focuses primarily on filling the museum with artifacts that players can amass through quests and exploration of all corners of Skyrim. Meanwhile, Odyssey’s scope heavily relies on continuing the storyline of Legacy and tying up the loose ends of the story of Skyrim’s base game.

This multi-act mod will “take the player to areas of Balfiera, modern-day Morrowind, Black Marsh, Hammerfell, Elsweyr, Vallenwood and many other awesome places not experienced since the days of Arena.”

The first act of Odyssey of the Dragonborn is slated to release later this year to Skyrim Special Edition

The reveal trailer, made by Syn Gaming in collaboration with the mod development team, does a wonderful job at portraying the narrative backdrop of Odyssey of the Dragonborn.

The curator of the Dragonborn Gallery in Legacy, Auryen Morellus, makes a return as a trusted companion through Odyssey of the Dragonborn’s epic journey. All the while, the mod will seek to flesh out his character by delving into his past as it is tied closely to the events of the mod.

While not the primary focus of the mod, Odyssey of the Dragonborn will feature the explorers' society and archeology system. This time, it will accompany the player into the new regions they find themselves in:

One of the locations in Odyssey (Image via Syn Gaming and IceCreamAssassin)

“New chapter houses, new members, and new region-specific dig sites with their own unique fragments and artifacts to add to the museum await. Each act will offer new excavation missions, as well as new "mini-excavation" dungeon quests which are themed similarly to a major dig but in the course of a single dungeon delve.”

The Last Dragonborn's job is not yet done (Image via Syn Gaming and Icecreamassassin)

Thoughtful as they are, the mod development team is also making sure players have no issues jumping into the Odyssey of the Dragonborn saga. They will be providing an in-depth "experienced character creator" start-up in conjunction as an add-on to the Live Another Life mod, which already incorporates starts for Legacy.

Odyssey’s storyline essentially kicks in after the main quest of vanilla Skyrim and Legacy of the Dragonborn. So, the option to kickstart the mod’s content will cater to players who don’t want to painfully sit through yet another Skyrim playthrough just to be able to play the new mod.

A mod project of this scale deserves all the praise in the world. It is simply amazing how talented individuals, solely for the pleasure of creation, dedicate large portions of their time to craft complete experiences that can put several AAA games to shame.

The first act of Odyssey of the Dragonborn is slated to be released towards the tail end of 2022.

