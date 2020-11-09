Official Among Us merch store launched

As of yesterday, fans finally got their wish and can now buy official Among Us merchandise at store.innersloth.com.

The Among Us official merchandise store features clothes, school supplies, phone cases, and more for fans to buy. A portion of the money spent on this merchandise will go towards supporting Innersloth, the developers behind Among Us.

Important thread about all things Innersloth Merch! https://t.co/sAPQRIiB0i — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) November 5, 2020

Among Us merchandise store features designs made by fans of the game

A few days ago, the merchandiser Dual Wield Studio announced their partnership with Innersloth, and plans to get officially licensed Among Us goods and apparel out to the public as soon as possible.

This newly released merchandise features Among Us crewmates in numerous unique and comical poses on multiple different items. The store features a wide arrangement of designed shirts, mugs, and bags for fans to show off their appreciation of Among Us.

These designs come from a variety of independent designers who have entered into an agreement with the official merchandisers. For anyone looking to find new and talented designers, it may be worth keeping track of the names credited on the items they take note of.

posting the whole pic just in case pic.twitter.com/Y2lpLt5jpA — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) November 7, 2020

How quickly will this Among Us merchandise be shipped and sold?

It can’t be said for certain just how popular these kinds of goodies will be. Part of what drew so many players to Among Us to begin with was the fact that the game is free. Additionally, it can often be easier for players to spend money on digital goods than on physical goods.

Innersloth will almost certainly release more skins and pets in the future for fans to buy on steam or through an app store, but for now there aren’t too many options for how to support the developers.

Once players have already bought the skins and pets they want, the only thing left for anyone hoping to further support the developers would be to take a look at these carious merchandise options and pick out whichever ones stand out to them.