There is an exciting piece of news for all the TCG fans in the Genshin Impact community. HoYoverse has just announced its first Genius Invokation TCG International Tournament called Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup. It will be held separately for all four major server regions of Genshin Impact, which are NA, EU, SEA, and Latin America.

The Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup will officially begin in August, but the qualifying matches for the same will start in June. The top contenders of the tournament will also be given cash prizes from a pool worth 37,000 USD. Here's everything that fans need to know about the Genius Invokation TCG mega event.

Genshin Impact to host its first international TCG tournament - Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup

Genshin Impact - Astra Carnival @AstraCarnival



Unleash Your Genius! Let's witness this grand and exciting TCG event!

Travelers, the official Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG Duel Event has begun! Come check out the exciting content~



#GenshinImpact #ThePrinceCup "Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup"Unleash Your Genius! Let's witness this grand and exciting TCG event!Travelers, the official Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG Duel Event has begun! Come check out the exciting content~ "Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup" Unleash Your Genius! Let's witness this grand and exciting TCG event!Travelers, the official Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG Duel Event has begun! Come check out the exciting content~#GenshinImpact #ThePrinceCup https://t.co/pjmRxd4tav

Most Genshin Impact players would already be familiar with the Genius Invokation TCG, which has been getting increasingly popular recently. HoYoverse is now conducting a major tournament called the Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup, and giving a chance to all the TCG fans to gather together and duel against each other in offline battles.

As previously mentioned, it will be held separately for all four major regions. The matches will be arranged online between 32 contenders selected from the Cat's Tail Gathering regional matches and Wild Card entries. The best eight will then be invited to duel in offline championship matches. Fortunately, the event organizers have stated that all the travel costs will be covered by them, so players do not have to worry about their expenses.

On a related note, the Cat's Tail Gathering is also a TCG tournament hosted by the Genshin Impact Tavern community and acts as the preliminary competition for the Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup.

To register in the Genius Invokation TCG tournament and find out more details, click on the link below:

NA: https://hoyo.link/53VwCBAd

EU: https://hoyo.link/eeVwCCAd

SEA: https://hoyo.link/dbVwCJAd

Latin America: https://hoyo.link/87VwCFAd

Astra Carnival match schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can check out the tournament's match schedule for different regions in the above image. The first match of the Astra Carvinal: The Prince Cup will officially take place in June 2023. Contenders from several countries can participate in this TCG tournament and showcase their skills and talents. The winners will be awarded cash prizes from a pool of USD 37,000.

Poll : 0 votes