OG vs Team Nigma: TI9 final of Dota 2 revisited

The WEU region's Dota 2 qualifiers for The International (TI)10 were set to be the most enthralling among all the Dota 2 regions worldwide.

The qualifiers consisted of top class competitors including former champions Team OG (2x TI champions) and Team Nigma (Dota 2 TI7 winners). Joining the pair were Team Liquid, widely recognized as heavyweights in that region.

Concluding the list were Tundra Esports, Brame and Vikin.

GG are some other teams that have performed really well throughout the DPC season and will look to harass the favorites big time.

OG defeat Nigma 2-1 to proceed to the Upper Bracket semifinals in a Dota 2 Best of 3

Team OG current roster (Image via OGesports twitter)

OG put up an impressive display against Team Nigma in the Upper Bracket quarter-finals of the TI10 qualifiers to beat them 2-1 and proceed to the Upper Bracket Finals against Tundra Esports.

Earlier in the day, Tundra Esports beat Team Liquid 2-0 to secure a spot in the upper bracket finals. They looked to be in fine tempo as their carry player, Oliver "Skiter" Lepko, put up some very impressive performances in both games, especially as his signature Terroblade in the second bout of Dota 2.

Amer "Miracle" in fine form as he won his lane but Nigma fail to capitalize in Dota 2

OG, in signature OG fashion, picked up Chen for hard support, which had been seen just once before this instance in the entire Dota 2 Pro Circuit season across all regions of Dota 2.

In a match comfortably won by OG, Martin "Saksa" Sazdov made two outstanding clutch Shadow Realms on his Dark Willow to tank the Sharpshooter from the Hoodwink, played by Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi.

Most analysts and casters had put Nigma's draft ahead of OG in all three games of Dota 2, but the latter clinched the series rather convincingly.

In the second game of Dota 2, legendary Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi took the helm as the very dangerous Tiny, and with Igor "iLTW" Filatov on his signature Luna, Nigma struggled to secure the second bout in Dota 2.

Syed "SumaiL" Sumail Hassan's desolator purchase on the Chaos Knight in the second game of Dota 2 raised a lot of eyebrows. This was the case as the character had little less survivability in teamfights against the overwhelming magical prowess of a Tiny or Luna.

Martin "Saksa" Sazdov executed two marvelous clutch Shadown Realms on his Dark Willow to vanquish the Sharpshooter from the Hoodwink. With the latter being played by Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi, Sazdov had his work cut out for him.

The move ensured that Sazdov saved his carry in this precarious game of Dota 2.

In the third game, Johan "n0tail" Sundstein got Chen for himself once again. As expected, OG exhibited overwhelming control in the teamfights.

In the form of two Black King Bar piercing stuns (Primal Roar from Sebastian "Ceb" Debs' Beastmaster and Reverse Polarity from SumaiL's Magnus), OG recreated a net worth deficit of 5 thousand gold to clinch the match and win the Dota 2 series.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul