Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" was amazed after coming across advanced vehicle builds in the brand new Nintendo release, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The flying machine and vehicle mechanics in the game have been a huge hit with fans, and creative players have managed to create a plethora of unique builds that have since gone viral on social media.

While reacting to his own subreddit on his most recent stream on the alternate Zackrawrr channel on Twitch, the OTK co-founder came across a clip titled 'Space age Zelda with orbital satellite laser canons' and was pretty surprised to find an automated, player-made machine, damaging and killing enemies. When he first came across the clip, his initial reaction was:

"Oh there is another one, Space age Zelda!"

Asmongold shocked to see creative vehicle builds in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first clip that Asmongold came across was a satellite thing that auto-attacked and killed the enemy without the player model receiving any damage in return. This prompted the MMO streamer to compare the build to the popular Minion build in Path of Exiles.

"Wait, wait, what?!? He [the enemy] is just being attacked by a f*cking, it's like a satellite. Look at his heath, yeah, he's got a minion build. He's got full health too, he's not even taking damage. This guy[the enemy] just got f*cking anhilited."

However, that was not all; while browsing his subreddit, the streamer came across more Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom vehicle builds and was getting progressively more impressed with the game.

"No way there's another one! Huh, just runs them over. Okay, that's cool."

He found yet another clip that blew his mind of a proper aircraft made in the game that appeared to be making bombing runs. Asmongold was so surprised by the building mechanics, which is certainly revolutionary for the series. He wondered how vehicles like those showcased in the clips could be in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

"What? Wait, what? There it is, oh my god. Target acquired. This is nuts! How is this Legend of Zelda?"

The streamer also went on to describe how quickly serious players had utilized the new feature to build intricate and complex machines of war and how automated satellites had replaced videos making fun of goofy builds in the game

"I love how on the first day people were building guys with d*cks and on the second day they are building airplanes and satellite beam cannons."

In a clip he comes across a bit later in the stream, he finds another pen*s joke about OTK's computer business Starforge Systems. It is a recurring gag in his community where viewers compare the company's logo with a phallus.

Viewer reactions to Asmongold's clip

Most of Asmongold's viewers were appreciative of the effort put in by the players into the game. Many noted that the game has been out for only a couple of days and has produced so many builds, meaning with time, it's going to get even better.

Comments under the clip on YouTube (Image via Asmongold Clips/ YouTube)

Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been widely regarded as quite a hit with brand new features such as the Ultrahand creating gameplay opportunities that make it feel very different from other entries in the series. Here is a comprehensive guide for Ultrahand for those looking to get better at the game.

Poll : 0 votes