"Oh, now it works": Twitch streamer Limmy had to remove adblocker to get YouTube to work properly

Brian "Limmy" is a Scottish Twitch streamer, comedian, and writer. On January 17, 2024, during a stream, he was attempting to play a gameplay video for Nuts on YouTube when he encountered technical problems on this platform. Initially, Brian struggled to play the clip and had to disable his Adblocker, as suggested by his viewers.

Once he did that, the video started playing for him. However, Limmy had to watch three advertisements first. He was surprised that the video-sharing platform was able to play the video after he removed the block and allowed the ads to be viewed. At the same time, he appeared to be annoyed by the number of ads he had to watch.

"Oh, now it works. F*ck you."

"Literally unusable": Viewers react to YouTube Ads after Limmy had to remove Adblocker to use the platform

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform, has started to slow down its services and block videos for users who have AdBlock enabled. It primarily generates revenue through ads, and many users have been using extensions to avoid watching them and investing in YouTube Premium. YouTube also asks users to disable their Adblocker right after they click on a video.

There are a variety of AdBlockers available, including software and browser extensions, which allow users to skip ads completely and access the main content directly. This is what YouTube seems to have a problem with.

Limmy's reaction to YouTube ads on his recent Twitch stream went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. This individual echoed what many feel to be true:

This user offered a solution to the AdBlocker issue, where YouTube slows down or prevents videos from loading.

One person explained how YouTube is trying to push people to buy their Premium subscription by making users angry.

This individual shared their thoughts on the premium services used to skip, such as Twitch Turbo and YouTube Premium.

With the growing ads on YouTube and the frequently changing TOS of Twitch, many users and creators are actively moving to different video-sharing platforms like Kick. MrBeast even uploaded his first video to X to test this platform out for monetization purposes.