YouTube to limit how many videos you can watch with an Adblocker

YouTube is blocking videos for those using an adblocker. Until now, the platform was testing the feature, but the block has started rolling out. One might still be allowed to watch a few videos with an adblocker turned on. But, most Reddit users have reported that the platform isn't allowing more than three videos to be played on a free plan.

This is a disappointing move for many users who have relied on adblockers to get around multiple advertisements pushed in front of every video. Sometimes, the platform plays unskippable ads that can waste time.

Adblockers completely block off ads and skip directly to the video. In this regard, one of the biggest selling points of YouTube's Premium plan is ad-free content.

Why is YouTube limiting how many videos you can watch on an adblocker?

It is worth noting that the video streaming platform makes money from ads. It doesn't charge users money to access its video library, unlike some other platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. Google also launched YouTube Premium, with ad-free content being one of its major selling points.

The platform and video creators are losing a lot of revenue since many users rely on adblockers to get the same features as Premium (other than higher picture quality, music, and exclusive content).

Also, in the past few years, adblockers have become easily accessible and, more importantly, free. Some browsers like Opera GX and Brave bundle an adblocker out of the box, meaning users don't have to search for one and set it up. Thus, the number of users relying on such techniques has skyrocketed recently, meaning the platform has lost more revenue.

Other platforms and websites have also introduced such blockers to prevent such an occurrence. Google's video streaming platform, thus, isn't the first. The update still allows three videos to be played with an adblocker turned on, meaning you can still rely on the extension if you are short of time or have an urgent task or query.

However, binge-watching content with a YouTube adblocker activated will no longer be possible.

