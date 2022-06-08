One Piece Odyssey is set to make an appearance in the Summer Game Fest 2022

The highly anticipated One Piece Odyssey will make an official appearance at the upcoming Summer Game Fest (SGF) 2022, which is set to air in just a couple of days.

Fans of the anime/manga will get a more detailed glimpse of Bandai Namco’s latest title after it was initially revealed earlier this March.

The trailer did not provide much information about what players and One Piece fans can expect from the game. Hopefully, the event will offer more information, including gameplay and exploration details.

On behalf of Bandai Namco, SGF host Geoff Keighley has announced that One Piece Odyssey will be labeled as one of the “world premieres” heading into the event.

It is also the first game to be confirmed by the publishers for the event. However, it’s highly likely that Bandai Namco will confirm more title showcases ahead of the SGF 2022 kick-off.

The One Piece title has been in active development for a number of years now. Fans are quite excited to see what the upcoming title will have on offer once it officially drops later this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

One Piece Odyssey to feature new characters designed by Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Odyssey is being worked on by a development team comprising Bandai Namco and ILCA, who were the ones behind Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

According to the developers, the upcoming title will be an authentic experience, which will feature new characters and enemies designed by mangaka Eiichiro Oda. The music, on the other hand, is being composed by Motoi Sakuraba, who is known for his work in the Tales series and Dark Souls.

Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will be embarking on a new adventure in the game. The narrative will not follow anything that is currently present in the anime or manga.

While the franchise has seen a number of titles hitting the shelves over the years, Odyssey will mark the series' debut on next-gen consoles.

With the absence of E3 2022, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2022 will be the biggest game showcase event of the year. It promises to showcase a wealth of trailers, gameplay footage, as well as updates for titles that were previously announced.

With Activision, 2K, Capcom, Bandai Namco and PlayStation being some of the major partners heading into the event, the show has set the expectation bar high.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far