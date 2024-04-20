One professional MLBB player banned for match-fixing 

Nik "Dominus" Muhyyiddin, a popular MLBB player, has been handed a one-year ban for match-fixing in MPL Malaysia Season 13. The officials revealed that he had offered financial incentives to two players of Bountee Esports for losing a match. The game's publisher Moonton has banned him from competing in all official tournaments including MPL and MAL Malaysia between April 18, 2024, and April 18, 2025.

Season 13 of the MPL Malaysia is ongoing, where 10 teams from the country are engaging with one another for the two slots (one wildcard) in MSC 2024. The tournament kicked off on March 29 and will wrap up on June 2, 2024.

Moonton released the official statement on the match-fixing incident in the MPL Malaysia Season 13. Dominus, one of the oldest MLBB players in the country, was found guilty of attempted match-fixing in that event. Moonton stated:

"The league has concluded our investigation into the allegations involving Bountee Esports and its members. Nik "Dominus" Muhyyiddin attempted to engage in match-fixing and offered financial incentives to two Bountee Esports players to throw a match. These are serious violations of integrity and professionalism."

The officials also mentioned that Bountee Esports was not involved in any wrongdoing there:

"Bountee Esports was not found to have committed any infractions. However, the team has committed to strengthening its operations and management in cooperation with the league."

The management issued penalties to Domains for attempted match-fixing:

"Suspension from the MLBB Malaysia Esports Ecosystem, effective immediately for one year, from April 18, 2024 to April 18, 2025. This includes, MPL Malaysia, MAL Malaysia and any events endorsed by MOONTON Games"

In the statement, Moonton further elaborated:

"As the nation's longest-running esports league, MPL Malaysia upholds the highest standards of professionalism and conduct. This includes taking a zero-tolerance approach towards match-fixing, per the league's Rule Book - 'No Team Member may offer, agree, conspired, or attempt to influence the outcome of a Game or Match by any means that are prohibited by law or these Rules'1(12.2.14)"

Dominus made his MLBB debut in 2018 with Geek Fam, a well-known Malaysian club. He won the MPL MY/SG Season 3 in 2019 while playing under their banner.

The Regular Season of the MPL Malaysia Season 13 is currently underway. Red Giants Esports has been in dominant form, winning all four matches played so far there. King Empire, HomeBois, and Team HAQ hold second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Bountee Esports has been struggling in the regular season, as they won only one match while losing three. The team ranks ninth in the table and will need to step up their performance to qualify for the Playoffs of this MLBB event.

